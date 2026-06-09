Know your rights when you’re sick at work

According to labour expert Andrew Levy:
- Employees who are genuinely ill cannot legally be forced to report for duty,
- Workers are entitled to paid sick leave, generally between 30 and 36 days over a three-year cycle, provided they comply with sick leave requirements,
- Employees may be required to provide valid medical certificates or other supporting documentation when taking sick leave,
- Employers have a legal duty to protect the health and safety of their employees,
- A death that occurs at work may be classified as an industrial accident and could fall under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA),
- Workplace deaths should be reported and properly investigated,
- Investigations should examine working conditions, work schedules, health and safety measures, and compliance with labour laws,
- Employees who believe they are being denied overtime pay or subjected to unlawful working hours can report the matter to the Department of Employment and Labour,
- Workers can request a labour inspector to investigate workplace records and labour practices,
- Employees do not need to belong to a union to seek help, although unions can also assist workers facing labour disputes,
- Employers found to have violated labour laws can face fines, prosecution and, in some cases, civil claims for damages, and
- Reporting labour violations and seeking assistance from the department of employment and labour is free of charge.