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Know your rights when you’re sick at work

Nandi Ntini

Nandi Ntini

Social Justice News Reporter

(123RF/nightunter.)

According to labour expert Andrew Levy:

  • Employees who are genuinely ill cannot legally be forced to report for duty,
  • Workers are entitled to paid sick leave, generally between 30 and 36 days over a three-year cycle, provided they comply with sick leave requirements,
  • Employees may be required to provide valid medical certificates or other supporting documentation when taking sick leave,
  • Employers have a legal duty to protect the health and safety of their employees,
  • A death that occurs at work may be classified as an industrial accident and could fall under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA),
  • Workplace deaths should be reported and properly investigated,
  • Investigations should examine working conditions, work schedules, health and safety measures, and compliance with labour laws,
  • Employees who believe they are being denied overtime pay or subjected to unlawful working hours can report the matter to the Department of Employment and Labour,
  • Workers can request a labour inspector to investigate workplace records and labour practices,
  • Employees do not need to belong to a union to seek help, although unions can also assist workers facing labour disputes,
  • Employers found to have violated labour laws can face fines, prosecution and, in some cases, civil claims for damages, and
  • Reporting labour violations and seeking assistance from the department of employment and labour is free of charge.

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