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The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Sowetan AM Check-in. (Supplied)

LISTEN | Deceased Cartrack worker’s last moments

Cartrack says allegations circulating on social media following the death of one of its employees at its Rosebank offices are false. (Supplied)

When call centre agent Gcina Dhladhla collapsed at work, her manager at Cartrack allegedly raised concerns about who would pay for her treatment if she were to be taken to a private hospital just across the road.

This is according to Dhladhla’s aunt, Nomusa Dhladhla, who also said an ambulance was not immediately called for her dying niece.

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LISTEN | Why more young adults are choosing to rent instead of buying

A view of the Joburg city centre. Positive sentiment over the property market reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Absa Home Index. Picture: (Supplied)

Estate agents say they have observed a growing trend of people aged between 25 and 40 choosing to rent rather than buy property because of economic pressures.

On the other hand, those who do purchase homes are increasingly doing so as an investment.

Broos faces selection headache for Bafana v Mexico

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos follows play with his assistants during the friendly against Jamaica on Saturday. (SAFA.NET)

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is confronted with a selection headache ahead of the anticipated Fifa World Cup opener against co-hosts Mexico at the imposing Azteca Stadium on Thursday.

Most of the team pretty much works itself out, with Broos likely to go with regular starters such as Ronwen Williams, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena and Lyle Foster in his starting XI.

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