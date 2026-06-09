The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

LISTEN | Deceased Cartrack worker’s last moments
When call centre agent Gcina Dhladhla collapsed at work, her manager at Cartrack allegedly raised concerns about who would pay for her treatment if she were to be taken to a private hospital just across the road.
This is according to Dhladhla’s aunt, Nomusa Dhladhla, who also said an ambulance was not immediately called for her dying niece.
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LISTEN | Why more young adults are choosing to rent instead of buying
Estate agents say they have observed a growing trend of people aged between 25 and 40 choosing to rent rather than buy property because of economic pressures.
On the other hand, those who do purchase homes are increasingly doing so as an investment.
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Broos faces selection headache for Bafana v Mexico
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is confronted with a selection headache ahead of the anticipated Fifa World Cup opener against co-hosts Mexico at the imposing Azteca Stadium on Thursday.
Most of the team pretty much works itself out, with Broos likely to go with regular starters such as Ronwen Williams, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena and Lyle Foster in his starting XI.
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Sowetan
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