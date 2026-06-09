WATCH | Four killed in shack fire at Joburg informal settlement

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Four people were killed in a shack fire at Kathrada Park informal settlement.

Four people died when a raging fire tore through Kathrada Park informal settlement near Claremont, Joburg.

The city’s emergency management services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said their personnel responded to the fire on Tuesday morning and found several shacks on fire.

He said the cause of the fire remains unknown and investigations are under way.

“The victims’ ages ranged between 20 and 50. Four adult male patients were unfortunately confirmed dead as a result of this fire incident,” Mulaudzi said.

He urged residents to use heating devices with caution.

“It is extremely cold in most parts of the city, and we are pleading with residents to take care when using heating devices and not leave them unattended so that we can prevent devastating fire incidents such as this one.”

Mulaudzi said disaster management services have been activated.

“Officials will assist the affected families with relief and other support materials following this incident.”

Sowetan