WATCH | Municipality slams viral fire truck response video as misleading

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AbaQulusi Local Municipality face backlash from the public on governance incompetence after a viral video of a fire truck responding to a house on fire in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal.

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The Abaqulusi municipality in KwaZulu-Natal says a video clip circulating on social media showing firefighters battling to extinguish a house fire in Vryheid — allegedly due to insufficient water pressure — is a misrepresentation, as it was taken when the team was still setting up.

The 50-second video that has now gone viral shows the house engulfed in flames while, in the background, community members can be heard making disparaging remarks about the municipality’s incompetence.

Spokesperson Sphamandla Gumede said: “The video does not accurately reflect the full incident, as it was recorded shortly after firefighters arrived and while they were preparing to commence operations.

“The municipality rejects allegations that the fire engine arrived without sufficient water or that the destruction of the house resulted from inadequate action by the team,” he said.

“The municipality maintains that it is fully equipped and ready for any emergency.” Sphamandla Gumede, Abaqulusi municipality spokesperson

“[The] fire and rescue services department responded promptly and took all reasonable steps to extinguish the fire.”

Gumede dismissed claims that the municipality was incompetent in responding to emergencies.

“The municipality is fully prepared. We have two fully functional fire engines in good working order. One of these vehicles is the most modern in the entire Zululand district,” he said.

“This shows how much the municipality is prioritising the issue of emergencies within the AbaQulusi jurisdiction. The municipality maintains that it is fully equipped and ready for any emergency. The video in question does not accurately reflect what transpired, and we cannot validate the claims shown in the footage,” he said.

Sowetan