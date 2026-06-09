WATCH | Venues to catch ‘Phillip’ on Thursday as Bafana take on Mexico

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Bafana Bafana are back on the international stage and ready for another exciting showdown after they last made an appearance 16 years ago.

Whether you’re looking to soak up the atmosphere in a lively sports bar, enjoy the match at a stylish restaurant, or gather with family in a relaxed outdoor setting, there are plenty of great spots to catch all the action.

From vibrant fan zones to cosy venues with big screens and great food, here are some of the best places to watch Bafana Bafana take on Mexico and cheer the boys on in green and gold tomorow evening.

Pretoria

Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum

Entrance: Free

Capacity: Over 1,500

The museum’s communications officer Tebogo Ramutlwe said they expect fans to arrive an hour before the game.

Don't know where to watch Bafana Bafana World Cup opening match on Thursday? We look at fan parks in various areas and give you all the information. Freedom Park Heritage Site in Pretoria is one of them and Selby Sefume tells us what they have to offer. Story to drop at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/S7UMqtFNHh — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 9, 2026

“There will be mobile shops at the amphitheatre where the big screen is at; fans can bring along their camping chairs.”

According to Ramutlwe, families can come with the cars as there is sufficient parking spaces. “Once they are parked there will be shuttle that will take them to the amphitheatre.”

Freedom Park intends to live stream all the games playing in the afternoon.

Other soccer lovers in Pretoria have a choice of going to Propanganda, a nightclub in the CBD.

Only people aged 21 and older will be allowed in and entrance in free.

Midrand

In Midrand, the Mall of Africa in conjunction with cellphone company Honor, SABC and the department of sports and culturen will host the official watch party. The event will feature live performances from singer Mawhoo, and soccer fans will also have the opportunity to interact with Bafana legends who will be in attendance. Deputy minister of sports and culture Peace Mabe will also be there.

The first 300 people to arrive will be given soft drink vouchers and entrance is free. Fans are expected to start trickling in at 6pm.

Tembisa

Nearby at Tembisa, other fans will also have a chance to watch Bafana’s opening match with Mexico at the Mall of Tembisa.

Entrance is R80 and centre manager Mfunekwa Sithole said they will only host the opening match and not the other subsequent games.

“We are also running a digital campaign on Facebook. All you need to do if you are living in Tembisa and shop at the Mall of Tembisa is to take a picture and post it under the post of Facebook ... you might just get a ticket from us,” she said.

According to Sithole, they would be able to cater for more than 500 people. Drinks and refreshments will be sold at the venue, Sithole said.

Kempton Park

Still in Ekurhuleni, Radisson Hotel and Convention centre at OR Tambo International Airport will not charge a cent for fans to watch the games.

The pre-party is expected to start at 4pm with complementary drinks served to those who arrive early.

Johannesburg

In Johannesburg, a market that will be hosting fans will pop up at 73 Juta Street in Bramamfontein. Each fan will be charged R50 entry fee and they are expected to start arriving as of 5pm.

Not to be left behind, soccer lovers who are thirsting to see Bafana in action can do so free of charge at the Sandton Hotel Clubhouse.

In Hoedspruit, Limpopo, fans will be hosted at the Oaks Crossing while in KwaZulu-Natal it will be at the The Pavilion Shopping Centre.

Last month, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said cabinet is calling on the nation to rally behind Bafana Bafana on their road to the 2026 Fifa World Cup by wearing the green and gold jerseys on Fridays to boost the national spirit and pride.

Sowetan