Expect to see a different side of Lalela Mswane on Tropika Island of Treasure

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Former Miss South Africa and Miss Supranational winner, Lalela Mswane, is set to bring her signature blend of grace, grit, and resilience to the 12th season of Tropika Island of Treasure, as she prepares to compete on the stunning shores of Reunion Island.

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Former Miss SA and Miss Supranational winner Lalela Mswane is set to bring her signature blend of grace, grit, and resilience to the 12th season of Tropika Island of Treasure as she prepares to compete on the stunning shores of Reunion Island.

The new season promises to push contestants to their physical, mental and emotional limits through a series of demanding challenges and strategic gameplay. For Mswane, however, the opportunity represents a chance to test herself in an entirely different environment.

Sowetan: ⁠You’ve built a reputation for discipline and determination throughout your career. How are you applying those qualities as you prepare for the show?

Lalela Mswane: Preparing for this has reminded me that discipline and determination aren’t just qualities you switch on for big moments, they’re habits you build every single day. As I prepare for the island, I’m applying that same mindset by staying mentally sharp, physically prepared, and emotionally grounded.

Sowetan: What does your current fitness and training routine look like ahead of your departure to Reunion Island?

Mswane: I’m currently in the gym bright and early five days a week with my trainer, focusing on cardiovascular fitness while undergoing strength, weight and endurance training. I also incorporate the occasional ballet or Pilates class into my routine not only to improve flexibility and balance but also for the therapeutic reset it gives me mentally and physically.

Sowetan: Have you made any specific changes to your diet or wellness regimen to ensure you’re in peak condition for the competition?

Mswane: I’ve always maintained a fairly clean and balanced diet, so in the lead-up to the competition, my focus has simply been on staying consistent and nourishing my body in the best way possible.

Sowetan: You’ve described yourself as someone who likes to win. What aspect of the competition are you most excited to test yourself against, and where do you think your biggest strengths will lie?

Mswane: I’m especially excited for the social aspect of the game because it’s something I’ve never really had to navigate or test in a competitive environment before. It introduces an entirely different dynamic, and I’m looking forward to challenging myself in that way. I’d say my greatest strengths are my willpower and sheer grit, once I set my mind to something, I’m incredibly determined to see it through, regardless of the obstacles along the way.

Sowetan: Reunion Island is known for its breathtaking scenery and adventurous outdoor experiences. Aside from the competition itself, what are the experiences you are looking forward to while on the island?

Mswane: Beyond the competition, I’m most excited to immerse myself in the beauty of La Réunion, from its breathtaking landscapes to the adventure and culture it has to offer. I’m looking forward to stepping outside of my everyday routine, embracing new experiences and creating unforgettable memories along the way.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming season, viewers can expect to see a different side of Lalela Mswane, one that goes beyond the glamour and titles and puts her determination, resilience and competitive spirit to the ultimate test.