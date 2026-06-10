Tax season scam alert: fraudsters use fear to fleece taxpayers

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Taxpayers are cautioned against fraudsters as the tax season approaches. Stock photo.

As the 2026 tax season approaches, you are warned to be on high alert as fraudsters step up efforts to steal your money and personal information using fake messages related to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The tax season starts next month and Standard Bank said scammers have started targeting taxpayers through SMSes, e-mails, WhatsApp messages and phone calls designed to create panic and trick people into handing over sensitive information.

“Historically, criminals ramp up activity as tax season approaches with the sole intent of defrauding consumers,” said the bank’s head of fraud operations, client experience and risk execution, Marius le Roux.

He said fraudsters typically claim taxpayers are due a refund, owe a tax penalty or are being investigated for breaking tax laws.

“We’ve seen many cases where fraudsters send bait communication through text, e-mail, WhatsApp or phone calls,” said Le Roux.

The scams are designed to:

gain access to banking profiles;

steal money directly; or

convince victims to transfer money into fraudulent accounts.

The criminals often pretend to be from Sars, the police, a bank or another government agency

Le Roux said one of the most common tactics is an extortion scam.

Fraudsters contact taxpayers claiming there is a problem with their tax return and they could face legal consequences. To make the story sound believable, they often send fake documents that appear to come from Sars or other authorities.

“They may try to scare you so you panic and follow their instructions,” Le Roux warned.

Once victims are convinced, they are instructed to pay money to resolve the issue. In some cases, scammers claim the money must be moved to a “secure” account while an investigation is conducted.

The criminals often pretend to be from Sars, the police, a bank or another government agency.

Another scam involves fake banking details. Fraudsters send messages claiming taxpayers owe money to Sars and provide bank account details for payment. The accounts, however, belong to criminals.

Some scammers even offer a discount or reduced penalty for immediate payment in an attempt to pressure consumers into acting before verifying the information.

Consumers are also being warned about suspicious links, attachments and QR codes sent through e-mail, SMS and WhatsApp. Clicking on these links or scanning the codes may install malicious software on a device or direct users to fake Sars or banking websites where fraudsters steal usernames, passwords, one-time pins and card details.

How to protect yourself

Never move money to a “safe” account. Banks and authorities will not ask you to do this.

Verify banking details directly with the organisation before making any payment.

Be suspicious of links, attachments and QR codes sent unexpectedly.

Never share banking passwords, one-time pins or card details.

Stop and verify before acting on any tax-related message.

Sowetan