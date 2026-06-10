The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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WATCH | Venues to catch ‘Phillip’ on Thursday as Bafana take on Mexico

Fifa World Cup and public viewing in Freedom Park, Pretoria, hosting live match screenings, complete with giant screens, massive seating areas and food. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Bafana Bafana are back on the international stage and ready for another exciting showdown after they last made an appearance 16 years ago.

Whether you’re looking to soak up the atmosphere in a lively sports bar, enjoy the match at a stylish restaurant, or gather with family in a relaxed outdoor setting, there are plenty of great spots to catch all the action.

From vibrant fan zones to cosy venues with big screens and great food, here are some of the best places to watch Bafana Bafana take on Mexico and cheer the boys on in green and gold.

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WATCH | How I was placed on debt review against my will

With the promise of reduced premiums, interests rates and writing off of debts is how Johanna Mabuela found herself blacklisted from accumulating any debts. Picture: (Supplied)

As financial pressure continues to mount on consumers, more people are falling prey to dodgy debt counsellors who promise to lessen their monthly debt repayments only to trap them in the debt review process.

Johanna Mabuela, 55, from Carolina in Mpumalanga, claims to have been put under debt review without her consent and has been struggling since March to have her name removed from the stringent review process.

Debt review involves a debt counsellor negotiating with creditors on behalf of overly indebted consumers to reduce their monthly repayments. The process can last up to five years, and during that period, the consumers cannot access any credit, and their IDs are listed by retailers and banks.

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EXPLAINER | Four months later, process to hire 10,000 labour inspectors starts

Eastern Cape Liquor Board inspector Dianne Whitting speaks to Hilton Botcher at Hilos Tavern in Salsoneville, in Gqeberha’s northern areas, during a surprise inspection. The tavern was found to be complaint with all regulations. Picture: (FREDLIN ADRIAAN)

The massive deployment of 10,000 labour inspectors is coming soon, as the ⁠department of employment and labour [DEL] deals with businesses allegedly failing to comply with employment laws and hiring undocumented workers.

Conversations on workplace enforcement have come to the fore again after President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed during his address on Sunday that unscrupulous employers are exploiting weak monitoring systems to bypass local labour laws.

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