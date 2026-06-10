Twelve deaths at Jumpers informal settlement ‘may be linked to illegal mining’: police

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Forensic pathologists at the crime scenes in the Jumpers informal settlement in Gauteng, where a mass shooting took the lives of 12 people.

The fatal shooting that claimed 12 lives at Jumpers informal settlement in the east of Johannesburg could be linked to illegal mining, says Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni.

It is understood that a group of heavily armed suspects exited a minibus parked at a petrol station opposite the settlement in the early hours of Wednesday before walking to the settlement and opening fire.

Mthombeni said it is too early to determine what was behind the attack as investigators are still collecting evidence and taking statements.

“This shooting could be linked to illegal mining activities or people living in the area but it is too early to confirm any link to illegal mining,” he said.

The possibility could not be ruled out, he said because, “from what I observed, perhaps two or three of the victims were found in what appeared to be an area used for processing materials related to illegal mining”.

It is estimated there are no fewer than 10 crime scenes spread across the settlement. You can see that the people involved really knew the terrain. You find two people in one place and others in different locations across the settlement — Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, Gauteng police commissioner

Mthombeni said about 10 people had been injured and taken to hospital, adding that the number could rise.

The police have recovered a hard drive they hope will help in the investigation into the mass shooting.

JOBURG MASS SHOOTING | Jumpers informal settlement resident Gibson Fakude, 38, says when he heard the gunshots on Tuesday night, he thought they were fireworks. Police say 12 people were killed while several others were injured. https://t.co/M4eGF1GamN

Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/B4SSybRbLp — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 10, 2026

Mthombeni said investigators recovered the hard drive from another section of the settlement, where forensic pathology teams were processing the scene and retrieving a body.

“We’re still collecting information, but on the other side of the settlement, we managed to recover a hard drive, which the team is investigating.”

WATCH | Crime scene in Jumpers Informal Settlement, Cleveland where 12 people lost their lives in a mass shooting. The incident took place at 11pm on Tuesday evening and forensic have just arrived to start collecting the remains. @Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/dvKIgR8K73 — Koena Mashale (@Koena_xM) June 10, 2026

There are numerous crime scenes across the settlement, with at least 10 identified so far, he added.

“It is estimated there are no fewer than 10 crime scenes spread across the settlement. You can see that the people involved really knew the terrain. You find two people in one place and others in different locations across the settlement.”

Nine of the dead are male and three female.

Sowetan