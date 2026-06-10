We are behind the boys!!!

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Coach Hugo Broos and assistant Helman Mkhalele during Bafana Bafana's international friendly against Panama at Cape Town Stadium on March 31.

“Bangapheli amandla, we are behind them.”

This is one of the many messages of support that hundreds of South Africans have sent to Bafana Bafana as they prepare to face Mexico in the match that kicks off the 2026 Fifa World Cup on Thursday night.

The last time Bafana Bafana played Mexico was during the 2010 Fifa World Cup when Simphiwe Tshabalala scored an opener at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in front of thousands of fans.

Renowned actor Zola Nombona said the team selected by coach Hugo Broos has depth.

“My message to the boys is just to encourage them and tell them how proud we are of them. We have seen their work throughout the first six months of the year in their respective home teams.

“To see the masterpiece of them put together, we are really excited. Bangapheli amandla [they mustn’t lose hope]. We are behind them. Go Bafana Bafana!” she said.

Former cricket administrator Ali Bacher said the team must keep in mind the huge following they have back home.

“[They] must remember that there are 60 million-plus people backing them tomorrow [Thursday]. It’s a big event for our country; nothing is bigger than the Fifa World Cup. I am sure the team will play with absolute determination, and hopefully, they will win. Good luck,” he said.

Bafana Bafana ⚽🏆 | BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane hopes that Bafana Bafana will rekindle the 2010 World Cup moment when Simphiwe Tshabalala opened the tournament with a goal. Story drops at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/g8s8DzjuQo — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 10, 2026

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane took a minute to wish the team well, saying Thursday’s game rekindles the 2010 moment when Tshabalala scored the famous “Goal for Bafana, goal for Africa”.

“Bafana Bafana have qualified for this year’s World Cup, which is a great, great achievement. This is an opportunity again for SA football to take centre stage,” he said.

“I want to wish the entire team from the captain to the management and the whole SA all the best and wish them great success. Bafana Bafana siyavela!”

Former Bafana Bafana coach Khabo Zondo believes the squad is good and strong, and all they need is courage.

“I must say I believe in these youngsters. They have shown it in their clubs, especially Orlando Pirates and also Mamelodi Sundowns. You can see that South African football is taking over, and one aspect which is left for them is to go out and perform. The stage is set.

“We call on all of them to die with their boots on.” — Lebogang Maile, MEC

“Broos has picked a very good team, a fairly balanced team, and I believe that they will do well. Good luck, Bafana Bafana. Go out there to represent us fully and correctly with good results. I believe that we will advance to the group stage,” Zondo said.

The upbeat vibe directed at the team is expected to spread throughout the country on Thursday evening as several fan parks have been set up in various provinces.

The official fan park in Gauteng will be at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, where more than 5,000 fans are expected to gather to watch the match for free. There will also be fan parks in Tembisa, Kempton Park and Johannesburg.

Among those who will be watching the game with friends are Hannes Pretorius and Thapelo Kgaphola, who were both born in 2010.

They will be watching Bafana Bafana play at the pinnacle of the international stage for the first time and have expressed their excitement ahead of the game.

“We are hoping for the best, and I think we are going to give Mexico a run for their money. We’ll see, but we are very excited. I think we will advance from the group stages,” said Kgaphola.

Bafana Bafana ⚽🏆 | Thapelo Kgaphola and Hannes Pretorius were both born in 2010 when SA hosted the World Cup. They are looking forward to experiencing the tournament for the first time. Bafana Bafana play Mexico tomorrow night. Story drops at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/k7JVBdlTXT — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 10, 2026

Buli G Ngomane, broadcaster and Housewives of Gqeberha cast member, is confident that Bafana Bafana will make the country proud.

“Knowing that our support and love are flowing from down south to cheer you on every step of the way. I’m also wishing you an injury-free, drama-free, and absolutely fantastic match.”

WATCH | Buli G Ngomane, TV/radio personality and Housewives of Gqeberha cast member, wished Bafana an injury-free game as they go against Mexico on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/bhPtzPOLP4 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 10, 2026

Professional boxer Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira hopes the team will bring the cup home.

Gauteng MEC of sports, arts and culture Lebogang Maile said: “We have got confidence that Bafana Bafana will do well and will represent the country. They have seen that the country is behind them. We have demonstrated that we have belief in their confidence and potential, and we know that the coach has done well in putting together a multitalented team.”

Maile said the team has shown experience, perseverance and commitment, which will reward them in progressing to the next stage. He said the team must stay focused and not doubt themselves.

“This is the big stage. It’s an opportunity for them to expose the talent and skills that we possess as a nation. We call on all of them to die with their boots on.”

Sowetan