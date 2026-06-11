Five things you need to know about Cartrack meeting with Gcina’s family

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11/06/2026 Protestors of the ANC Youth League protesting outside at Cartrak, Rosebank. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

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Cartrack, a vehicle tracking company based in Rosebank, Johannesburg, has been under scrutiny following the death of employee Gcina Dhladhla, who had reported being extremely fatigued to her superiors but was still allegedly required to work.

Dhladhla died in the company’s bathrooms on Saturday, and her family alleged that an ambulance was not immediately called.

They said they demanded answers regarding their loved one’s death and met with the company to discuss the matter and way forward.

This is what came out of that meeting:

Both the family and Cartrack described the engagement as emotional but constructive, saying the meeting provided an opportunity to share information, ask questions and gain a better understanding of the events surrounding the tragedy.

During the meeting, Cartrack offered to pay for Dhladhla’s funeral expenses. The family also invited Dhladhla’s managers and colleagues to attend her funeral.

Both parties said they were united in wanting the facts surrounding Dhladhla’s death to be fully established through ongoing independent investigations.

They also appealed to the public to allow those processes to run their course without pre-empting any findings.

Dhladhla family representative, Thamsanqa Mbuli, said the meeting had achieved its intended purpose of helping the family obtain clarity on the sequence of events leading up to Dhladhla’s death. Mbuli further urged the family’s supporters not to view Cartrack or its employees as enemies.

Sowetan