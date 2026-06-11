LISTEN | Here are ‘outdated’ courses the department of higher education is discontinuing

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The department of higher education is transitioning to new occupational credentials, phasing out outdated vocational qualifications. Minister Buti Manamela gave his assurance that this change respects the hard work behind existing qualifications, which will continue to be recognised. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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The department of higher education has revealed the 1,100 qualifications it is scrapping over concerns that they are outdated and not aligned with the National Qualifications Framework and labour market demands.

According to the department, these pre-2009 qualifications are offered by Setas and TVET colleges.

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Some of the qualifications that have been phased out include:

National Certificate: Travel and Community Tourism (previously NQF Level 4)

National Diploma: Food and Beverage Management (previously NQF Level 5)

National Diploma: Fast Food Services (NQF Level 5)

National Certificate: Community Development (NQF Level 4)

National Certificate: Early Childhood Development (NQF Level 4)

General Education and Training Certificate (GETC): Hygiene and Cleaning (NQF Level 1)

National Certificate: Contact Centre Support (NQF Level 2)

These will be replaced with an occupational qualification, a type of credential that is closely connected to a specific profession obtained by participating in work-based learning experiences.

However, higher education minister Buti Manamela emphasised that the transition was not about invalidating qualifications that people have worked hard to achieve.

“If you have a qualification that has been discontinued, it does not take away the skill.”

He also said the scrapping of some of these qualifications was to happen this month but that the process has been extended by six to 24 months.

A task team has been established to assist with the transition, he said at a media briefing on Thursday.

“Following requests from Setas and industry stakeholders, the government assessed these qualifications individually to determine whether further transitional support is necessary.

“With sufficient evidence, these qualifications will receive targeted extensions ranging from six months to 24 months, depending on sector readiness, learner impact, replacement qualifications, availability, and labour market requirements.”

According to Manamela, these are not blanket extensions.

“Each qualification has been assessed on its own merits. The qualifications approved for extension will be included in the government gazette to be published on Monday, the 15th of June, 2026.”

Sowetan