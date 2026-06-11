Man who broke protection order to kill his wife jailed for life

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Molabe Fannie Seribishane has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of his wife, Mamsy Seribishane, 52.

The murder of a nurse amid acrimonious divorce proceedings has culminated in a sentence of life in prison for her husband.

“The sentence sends a strong message that perpetrators of gender-based violence and domestic-related murders will be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice,” said Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said.

Molabe Fannie Seribishane, 59, was sentenced by the Polokwane high court on Wednesday for the premeditated murder of his wife, Mamsy Seribishane, 52.

Seribishane was fatally shot in October 2024 while reporting for duty at Lebowakgomo Hospital.

“The investigation uncovered evidence linking the deceased’s husband to the murder. Further investigations revealed the couple was in the process of divorce at the time of the incident and a protection order had previously been granted against the accused.”

A 9mm pistol in his possession when he was arrested in November that year was found to have been reported stolen in Seshego in June 2024. Ballistic analysis conclusively linked the firearm to the murder of Mamsy Seribishane.

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