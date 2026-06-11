The AM Check-in | Your Top Reads Today

Tyla to perform SA national anthem for Fifa World Cup opening
South Africans around the world will have their eyes fixed on Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on Thursday as Bafana Bafana take on hosts Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
Adding to the occasion, two-time Grammy-award-winning icon Tyla is set to perform the South African national anthem before kickoff, bringing Mzansi flavour to one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.
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We are behind the boys!!!
“Bangapheli amandla, we are behind them.”
This is one of the many messages of support that hundreds of South Africans have sent to Bafana Bafana as they prepare to face Mexico in the match that kicks off the 2026 Fifa World Cup on Thursday night.
The last time Bafana Bafana played Mexico was during the 2010 Fifa World Cup when Siphiwe Tshabalala scored an opener at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in front of thousands of fans.
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WATCH | Residents gripped by fear after mass shooting kills 12 in east Joburg
Residents of Jumpers informal settlement have described how they mistook gunshots, which rang through the area and left 12 people dead, for fireworks until they heard screaming.
Ten other people were wounded in the shooting in east Johannesburg on Tuesday night.
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Family of deceased Cartrack employee to meet with company
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The family of a Soweto woman who died inside a toilet cubicle at her place of employment at Cartrack say work say they are expecting to meet with on Wednesday in a bid to find answers regarding what led to her death.
According to the woman’s aunt, Nomusa Dhladhla, the family intends to take further action following the death of Gcina Dhladhla, 29, who died at her Rosebank workplace after allegedly repeatedly informing her manager she was unwell.
“Today [Wednesday], we are going to meet with the company to discuss the way forward regarding my niece’s death. As a family, we have many burning questions that we want to ask Cartrack, and we deserve answers,” said Dhladhla.
She said the company had yet to provide the family with any information, and they hoped the meeting would help them understand the circumstances that led to Gcina’s death.
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Sowetan
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