WATCH | Fans confident Bafana will beat Mexico

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JUNE 11 2026 Bafana bafana fans before the World Cup match Between Bafana Bafana and Mexico Mall of Africa. PHOTO ANTONIO MUCHAVE

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As Bafana Bafana prepares to take on Mexico in the first match of the Fifa World Cup, fans at the Mall of Africa in Midrand predict an easy victory for the national team.

Hundreds of fans wearing SA’s soccer regalia started pouring into the fan park early in the evening, where over 5,000 people, including former legends such as Mark Fish, were expected to gather and watch the opening game.

Fans are confident that Bafana Bafana will be victorious.

Glen Mavodze said: “We are winning 2-1 for now. I won’t say much [about whether we are passing the group stage], but we are winning.”

Renowned Orlando Pirates fan Bra Mudau shared the same sentiments.

“We came here today to support our team; that is why we are wearing all green. The score prediction for today is 1-0; we need to beat Mexico,” he said.

Bra Mudau, a renowned Orlando Pirates fan, is among those gathered at the Mall of Africa fan park. He gives @Sowetan1981 his score prediction.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/vHsmMeWcvr — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) June 11, 2026

While Siphokazi Gwe from Cape Town said Bafana Bafana will win, and Relebohile “President yama2K” Mofokeng will score the opening goal.

Sowetan