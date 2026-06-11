WATCH | Free State pupil, 22, arrested for ‘assault’ on student teacher

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Free State police have arrested a 22-year-old pupil who was seen on video beating a 21-year-old student teacher doing practicals at Lekhulong Secondary School in Kagisanong.
In a video that has since gone viral, the woman can be seen backing off as she is being shouted at by a man and a woman who are said to be the perpetrator’s parents. While talking to them, a man in a school uniform approaches, believed to be their son and pupil at Lekhulong secondary, takes off his cap, beats the teacher with it and continues beating her with his hands.
A female student from the University of the Free State was physically attacked by a family in Bloemfontein while conducting her practical teaching at a nearby school. pic.twitter.com/3qtLkfztbJ— MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) June 11, 2026
Spokesperson for the Free State police Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the victim successfully opened a case of common assault at the Kagisanong police station following the incident.
“Following the surfacing of a video clip on various social media platforms showing a physical altercation where a male individual is seen assaulting a 21-year-old female, police can confirm that a 22-year-old high school learner has been arrested and charged,” he said.
“He is expected to make his first court appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on June 12.
“We strongly plead for calm and space to allow the police investigation to take its natural course. The SAPS views all acts of violence, particularly against the vulnerable, in a serious light and is committed to ensuring that justice is served."
Sowetan
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