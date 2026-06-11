WATCH | Free State pupil, 22, arrested for ‘assault’ on student teacher

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A 22-year-old pupil has been arrested after a viral video shows him assaulting a student teacher at Lekhulong Secondary School in Free State

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Free State police have arrested a 22-year-old pupil who was seen on video beating a 21-year-old student teacher doing practicals at Lekhulong Secondary School in Kagisanong.

In a video that has since gone viral, the woman can be seen backing off as she is being shouted at by a man and a woman who are said to be the perpetrator’s parents. While talking to them, a man in a school uniform approaches, believed to be their son and pupil at Lekhulong secondary, takes off his cap, beats the teacher with it and continues beating her with his hands.

A female student from the University of the Free State was physically attacked by a family in Bloemfontein while conducting her practical teaching at a nearby school. pic.twitter.com/3qtLkfztbJ — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) June 11, 2026

Spokesperson for the Free State police Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the victim successfully opened a case of common assault at the Kagisanong police station following the incident.

“Following the surfacing of a video clip on various social media platforms showing a physical altercation where a male individual is seen assaulting a 21-year-old female, police can confirm that a 22-year-old high school learner has been arrested and charged,” he said.

“​He is expected to make his first court appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on June 12.

“​We strongly plead for calm and space to allow the police investigation to take its natural course. The SAPS views all acts of violence, particularly against the vulnerable, in a serious light and is committed to ensuring that justice is served."

Sowetan