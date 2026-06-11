WATCH | Stand-off over R50m road ‘diverted’ to mayor’s neighbourhood

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What was meant to be a road project aimed at improving access to essential services has become the centre of controversy in Mukhomi village, about 50km from Giyani in Limpopo.

The project has since been halted after residents took the matter to court claiming they were never consulted about a R50m, 3.5km road project.

They said they were initially led to believe it would serve key routes used to access schools, clinics and hospitals.

A project meant to bring development in Mukhomi village near Malamulele in Limpopo is mired in controversy, with allegations of bribery and claims that the community was never consulted.

Reporter: @MimieShana pic.twitter.com/CRo4ZjuqKf — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 11, 2026

Instead, they said, the road is being constructed in an area that primarily benefits the neighbourhood of the mayor, raising questions about public participation, transparency and whether the project reflects the community’s actual needs.

This resulted in villagers launching an urgent interdict at the Thohoyandou high court to stop construction.

However, their legal representative was allegedly enticed with a R50,000 bribe to abandon the matter.

Residents claim project benefits mayor’s doorstep instead of key community routes (supp)

Javu Mthombeni, a resident of Mukhomi and president of Enough is Enough Mukhomi community, said the whole ordeal began on October 31 2025.

He said it was when he and other residents learnt that there was a hiring process ongoing for people who would be working on the road project.

“I questioned from the outset how they were hiring when the community had not yet been consulted regarding where the road would be constructed.

“The last feedback from the municipality had been that there was a budget of R50m and there would be a public consultation about where the road would be built.

“A month later, the construction resumed. As concerned residents, we grouped ourselves to challenge this as we believe it was not serving the interests of our people.”

Court papers seen by Sowetan from Thohoyandou high Court read: “Collins Chabane local municipality and contracted company 2MC Consulting Engineers (Pty) Ltd are interdicted and restrained from further constructing the access or ring road measuring 3.5 kilometres at Mukhomi village along the route that is conspicuously and regrettably preferred by the mayor of Collins Chabane local municipality, to wit, Shadrack Maluleke, and indubitably initiated or commenced without proper participation and consultation process with the residents or community members of Mukhomi village.“

Mthombeni said this order was not followed, resulting in a contempt of court order and a warrant of arrest issued early last month against the municipal manager or any third party who continues with the project.

Tsundzuka Kevin Maluleke, who represents the community, said he was approached by the municipality’s lawyer, Adv Goodwill Papie Maluleke, who then offered him money to drop the case.

“Maluleke offered R50,000 for every invoice submitted to the municipality in exchange for ceasing and abandoning the road construction matter. We are not going to allow some unscrupulous, lawless advocate to buy us for whatever amount.”

In 2022, Sowetan reported on how Goodwill allegedly defrauded the International Pentecostal Holy Church (IPHC) of R100,000 in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg.

At the time, the church had allegedly given him the money to pay bail for members who were accused of murder and attempted murder.

He is also accused of interfering in the ongoing litigation by asking the Mukhomi traditional council to file an urgent interdict to have the road construction project reconsidered.

In his response to Sowetan, Goodwill refuted the allegations of bribery, saying they were fabricated.

“Mr Kevin Maluleke rose in an open court and falsely accused me of having offered him a bribe of R50,000 per invoice in exchange for cessation of litigation against the municipality. He further directed the judge to ‘Google’ my name in connection with fraud allegations.”

He said the allegations Kevin referred to are about the Westonaria case which the National Prosecuting Authority did not prosecute him for.

Also, he said allegations of defrauding the IPHC church did not arise in isolation. “They formed part of a sustained and orchestrated endeavour to silence me by reason of my knowledge of serious criminal conduct and judicial impropriety connected to a leadership dispute within a church of which I was formerly a member.”

Sowetan also contacted Collins Chabane local municipality for comment. However, media liaison officer Robert Mathye said they would not comment and that Maluleke’s response would suffice. The mayor, Shadrack Maluleke, was also contacted.

However, he said he did not have capacity to comment as he is preparing for the State of Municipality Address.

Sowetan