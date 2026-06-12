Beauty queen wants progress on children’s safety and wellbeing in SA

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Soweto-born beauty queen Ontshiametse Tlhophane says she was raised to believe in the power of her voice the value she bring to the spaces she enters.

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The Soweto-born beauty queen says she was raised to believe in the power of her voice and the value she brings to the spaces she enters. As she prepares to take part in Miss African Beauty SA, that is the attitude she carries in all her encounters.

The criminology master’s candidate placed in the top five at Miss South Africa 2024 and is now in the top 20 of Miss African Beauty SA, billed to take place later this year.

The winner will represent SA at either Miss World, scheduled for September in Vietnam or Miss Universe, which is set to take place in Puerto Rico in November.

Get to know this 25-year-old beauty queen.

Sowetan: Who is Ontshiametse Tlhophane?

Tlhophane: I am part of the Batswana group, specifically the Bakgatla tribe, and am the only child of my mother, Dimakatso Dibobo, and my father, Vivian Tlhopane’s only daughter. I have an older brother on my maternal side.

Sowetan: How has your cultural background or family heritage shaped the person you are today?

Tlhophane: My culture honours and respects the input of women, and my family does the same. I was raised to believe in the power of my voice and the value I bring to the spaces I enter. I carry this attitude with me in all encounters.

Sowetan: What is a specific cultural tradition, story or practice that is deeply meaningful to you, and why is it important to keep it alive?

Tlhophane: I love diphala — the brass bands — at our Tswana weddings. They are the highlight of our weddings and one of the most important elements of our culture to keep alive as a gentle reminder of the artistry and creativity that lives in who we are.

Sowetan: What is the cause that is closest to your heart and why?

Tlhophane: Children’s safety and well-being are the causes closest to my heart. As a child, I was given the opportunity to have access and exposure to the world outside of where I came from — attending schools away from my neighbourhood with people who saw the world differently from me. The intersection of my world with others shaped my outlook on life and how I understand possibility.

During my criminology studies, I discovered the impact that the environment has as a contributor to criminality. I started #safehere as a way to contribute to crime prevention by giving children in marginalised communities positive experiences and stimulation, expanding their view of what is possible and, ultimately, how they interact with the environment they find themselves in.

Sowetan: What difference could you bring to the cause you want to lead?

Tlhophane: The Miss African Beauty SA title and platform are tools that can enhance the work I already do. There is room for conversation around children’s safety and wellbeing, and for stakeholders interested in contributing. The difference I want to make is to increase the visibility of children’s lived experiences and how they can be supported.

Sowetan: If you were president for one day, what changes would you like to implement?

Tlhophane: I would implement a law ensuring equality in our education system — one that protects schools across the country by guaranteeing they all have the resources and infrastructure needed to set children up for the future effectively. The law would also specify clear accountability measures for those who fail to deliver on their responsibilities to schools. Quality education is a tool for empowerment, and every child in our country deserves access to it.

Quality education is a tool for empowerment, and every child in our country deserves access to it. — Ontshiametse Tlhophane

Sowetan: What does it mean to be a strong leader in today’s climate?

Tlhophane: A strong leader today roots their leadership in accountability, integrity, honesty, and empathy. Accountability means being open to doing the right thing and being audited. Integrity means doing the right thing even when no one is watching. Honesty means telling the people you lead the truth, even when it is uncomfortable. And empathy means being able to see people’s struggles without using them as a pawn for political advantage. We have seen how much these qualities are lacking in leadership today, and we must return to them.