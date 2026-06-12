Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Beauty queen wants progress on children’s safety and wellbeing in SA

Soweto-born beauty queen Ontshiametse Tlhophane says she was raised to believe in the power of her voice the value she bring to the spaces she enters. (Supplied)

Ontshiametse Tlhophane, a Soweto-born beauty queen, says she was raised to believe in the power of her voice and the value she brings to the spaces she enters. As she prepares to take part in Miss African Beauty SA, that is the attitude she carries in all her encounters.

Click here to read more.

Sowetan

LISTEN | How a matric teenager from rural KZN built his mom a house

Mpendulo Zulu from Umlazi in Durban started being a carpenter in 2016 while in primary school. (supplied)

Mpendulo Zulu, now a 20-year-old student from rural KwaZulu-Natal, was only 17 and just finishing matric when he used money from making ironing boards to build a house for his mother.

At the time, Zulu, his mother and two younger siblings were living in a household of 20 members that included aunts, uncles and their children.

Click here to read more.

Sowetan

READER LETTER | Mastering maths is the key to SA’s future prosperity

Opening of the 'classroom of the future' at Paterson High. (Eugene Coetzee)

Standard mathematics teaching provides learners with essential critical thinking, analytical and logical proficiency tools that extend beyond the classroom, enabling them to deal with complex difficulties in technology, funding and alternative STEM-driven sectors that are compulsory for the second development of the South East Motherland (Eastern Cape).

Click here to read more.

Sowetan