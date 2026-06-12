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Five things you may have missed about Tyla’s appearance at the World Cup opening ceremony

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Sowetan Reporter

Singer Tyla has appears on the cover of the March 2025 issue of British Vogue. File image
SA singer Tyla sang the country’s national anthem 'Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika' at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup. File image (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

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Millions of people all over the world were glued to their screens as the Fifa World Cup 2026 officially kicked off at Estadio Azteca in Mexico.

Mexico, co-hosts along with the US and Canada, faced South Africa in the opening game.

With all eyes on her, South African singer Tyla stood before the global audience and sang the country’s national anthem Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika on football’s biggest stage.

Here are some of the highlights from that moment:

  • The Joburg-born singer was the first South African to sing the country’s national anthem at the soccer World Cup opening ceremony and was accompanied by members of the Mzansi Youth Choir.
  • She performed in an optical-illusion knee-length dress created by Berlin-based fashion designer Naomi Tarazi, which featured colours of the SA flag with a lace-up section at the back, as well as a sculptured wired flounce at the bottom, representing the shape of a vuvuzela.
  • She completed her look with Jeffrey Campbell’s Booyah sandals, a distinctive wedge-heel design featuring a sculptural cutout, transparent vinyl strap and metallic ring detail.
  • As Tyla sang the national anthem, Bafana Bafana players sang along proudly on the pitch, joined by coach Hugo Broos and thousands of South African supporters in the stands.
  • Tyla will be performing again at the World Cup on Friday evening in Los Angeles with US rapper Future, alongside performances by Katy Perry, Anitta, LISA and Nigerian artist Rema.

Sowetan

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