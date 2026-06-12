Home Affairs confirms deporting 586 Nigerians living in SA illegally

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First group of 268 Nigerians repatriated as home affairs steps up enforcement

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The department of home affairs has confirmed that more than 500 Nigerians found to be living in South Africa illegally have been processed for repatriation.

The first repatriation flight departed on Thursday morning carrying 268 passengers back to Nigeria, while a second flight transporting the remaining individuals is scheduled to leave on Monday.

According to spokesperson Thulani Mavuso, all 586 individuals were processed for repatriation after they were found to be residing in the country unlawfully.

The department said all those repatriated were issued with emergency travel documents by the Nigerian High Commission to facilitate their return to Nigeria.

“All foreign nationals residing in South Africa are required to be in possession of valid visas or other authorisations that entitle them to remain in the republic lawfully.

“Foreign nationals must ensure that their immigration status remains compliant with South African immigration laws at all times and regularise their stay,” Mavuso said.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the department is committed to enforcing the country’s immigration laws and restoring the rule of law.

“Home affairs is irrevocably committed to enforcing South Africa’s immigration laws. Our orderly and lawful deportations and repatriations, which have increased by 46% over the past two years, is clear evidence of this,” Schreiber said.

He said a series of reforms aimed at modernising the department’s systems would further strengthen immigration enforcement.

These include the continued rollout of the Electronic Travel Authorisation system, which will record biometric information for all foreigners entering South Africa, the replacement of the green barcoded ID book with smart ID cards, and the planned introduction of a digital identity system.

Schreiber urged members of the public not to take the law into their own hands.

“The public is again urged to never engage in violence or take the law into their own hands,” he said.

Sowetan