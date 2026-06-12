LISTEN | How a matric teenager from rural KZN built his mom a house

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Mpendulo Zulu, from Umlazi, started learning to be a carpenter in 2016 while in primary school.

Mpendulo Zulu, now a 20-year-old student from rural KwaZulu-Natal, was only 17 years old, and just finishing matric, when he used the money he had made from making ironing boards to build a house for his mother.

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At the time, Zulu, his mother and two younger siblings were living in a household of 20 members that included aunts, uncles and their children.

While Mpendulo Zulu was doing his matric, he built his mother a house with the money he saved from his carpentry business. (supplied)

Zulu, who is now a final-year student at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), said watching his single mother raise three children while working as a domestic helper motivated him to step up and support his family using his carpentry skills.

His journey into carpentry began in 2016 while he was still in primary school. A local carpenter noticed his interest and took him under his wing. “Every day after school I would go and help him. He taught me the skills of making wooden ironing boards and helped me develop my talent,” said Zulu.

What started as a hobby grew into a passion and, eventually, a business opportunity.

After his family relocated in 2021, Zulu saw an opportunity to start working independently. “As time went by, I realised that the business could sustain me.”

Determined to provide his family with a better living environment, Zulu spent the entire year saving money from his carpentry business. After finishing his exams, he immediately began building a house for his mother.

“The project started as soon as I finished my last exam. Within two months, my mother and my two younger siblings had moved into our new home,” he said.

Growing up without a father and sharing a home with extended family members was not always easy.

“My mother was finally able to set her own household rules for her children. The house brought a lot of peace, especially for her.”

He believes difficult circumstances can either break a person or motivate them to take responsibility. “These situations force you to man up and take action,” he said.

His mother, Londiwe Zulu, said she was proud of the man her son had become. “There is nothing he cannot do. I am proud of him for building us a house and still remaining humble and grounded.”

However, she admitted that balancing business and school was not always easy for him. “There were times when he neglected his schoolwork because he was focused on the business. I had to remind him that education was important because I wanted him to study further and attend university.”

Today, Zulu is completing a diploma in agricultural extension, specialising in animal and crop production, at MUT.

His choice to study agriculture was influenced by his entrepreneurial mindset and his desire to create sustainable wealth. “I see agriculture as a fundamental source of national prosperity because everyone needs food. There is no place where people can survive without eating.”

Zulu hopes to continue his studies through an advanced diploma if there is sufficient funding. If not, he plans to utilise land he owns to establish a farming enterprise while continuing to grow his carpentry business.

“I could have studied engineering, but that would have prepared me mainly for employment. I have always had the mindset of becoming a businessman.”

His story has drawn praise from entrepreneurship advocates who believe it demonstrates the power of practical skills and self-reliance among young people.

Township Entrepreneur Alliance founder and CEO Bulelani Balabala said SA needed to place greater emphasis on practical and technical skills if it wanted to tackle youth unemployment and unlock economic opportunities.

“It’s important that we encourage our children to develop practical skills, especially artisan skills, from a young age because there are many opportunities and jobs that will emerge from these sectors in the future,” said Balabala.

He said while universities remained important, society often overlooked the value of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and other institutions that equip young people with practical skills.

“The reality is that many parents continue to push their children towards universities and academic institutions, which are important, but we often overlook some of the country’s most powerful training institutions, such as TVET colleges,” he said.

Balabala pointed to Zulu’s achievements as proof that entrepreneurship often begins with a skill rather than a business idea. “That is the mindset we need to instil in our young people. We should not simply tell them to start businesses. We should encourage them to start doing things, creating value and earning money.

“As parents, we need to identify what our children are passionate about from an early age. We must have honest conversations about the economic realities they face, expose them to practical opportunities and support them as much as possible.”