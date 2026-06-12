The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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LISTEN | You could be sued for not vaccinating your children

The Western Cape health department has urged parents to have their children vaccinated against diseases at school. It has noted a concerning drop in routine immunisation among children in different categories, with the uptake of the tetanus and diphtheria vaccine at the ages of six and 12 remaining very low. (Flickr/Center for Disease Control via The Conversation)

Parents who choose not to vaccinate their children could, under certain circumstances, find themselves facing civil lawsuits if their decision results in serious harm to another person.

Child vaccinations across the country have slowed, with the latest rates showing they have dropped significantly in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

In Gauteng, the health department reported the rate was about 75% for infants under 12 months, down from 83%, while in the Western Cape infant immunisation rates dropped to 67.4%.

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LISTEN | How a matric teenager from rural KZN built his mom a house

Mpendulo Zulu from Umlazi in Durban started carpentry in 2016 while in primary school. (supplied)

Mpendulo Zulu, now a 20-year-old student from rural KwaZulu-Natal, was 17 and finishing matric when he used the money he had made from making ironing boards to build a house for his mother.

At the time, Zulu, his mother and two younger siblings were living in a household of 20 members that included aunts, uncles and their children.

Zulu, who is a final-year student at Mangosuthu University of Technology, said watching his single mother raise three children while working as a domestic helper motivated him to step up and support his family using his carpentry skills.

His journey into carpentry began in 2016 while he was in primary school. A local carpenter noticed his interest and took him under his wing. “Every day after school I would go and help him. He taught me the skills to make wooden ironing boards and helped me develop my talent,” said Zulu.

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WATCH | Stand-off over R50m road ‘diverted’ to mayor’s neighbourhood

Questions mount over the R50m Mukhomi road as residents claim the project bypassed community priorities. (Supp)

What was meant to be a road project aimed at improving access to essential services has become the centre of controversy in Mukhomi village, about 50km from Giyani in Limpopo.

The project has since been halted after residents took the matter to court, claiming they were never consulted about the R50m, 3.5km road project.

They said they were initially led to believe it would serve key routes used to access schools, clinics and hospitals.

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Sowetan