THE POLITICAL ARENA | Immigration crisis: politics, power and South Africa’s future

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Hundreds of protesters gathered in Pinetown recently for a March and March protest against illegal immigration, calling for stricter law enforcement and government intervention. File picture:

After growing tensions about immigration, calls for a national shutdown and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent address to the nation, questions are mounting about government policy, border management and the political forces shaping the debate.

In this episode of The Political Arena, TimesLIVE and Sunday Times digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa is joined by Sowetan editor Sibongakonke Shoba, Sunday Times political journalist Kgothatso Madisa and Business Day political journalist Thando Maeko to unpack South Africa’s increasingly heated immigration debate.

The panel examines whether government has done enough to address concerns about illegal immigration, crime and border management and explores the political calculations behind the growing influence of anti-immigration movements and calls for a national shutdown.

The discussion also looks at the role of political parties, including the ANC, DA, EFF, MK Party and SACP, as well as questions about accountability, public anger and the impact immigration debates could have on South Africa’s democracy, economy and regional relationships.

The team further analyses the role of the media, the spread of online mobilisation and whether South Africa can find sustainable solutions to one of its most contentious political issues.

TimesLIVE