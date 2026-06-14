Ballerina Unathi Nkuta, 14, achieves milestone many dancers spend years working towards

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Unathi Nkuta, a grade 8 pupil at Reddam House Bedfordview, recently made her professional ballet debut in a principal role in Michael Jackson Heal the World Ballet.

At an age when most teenagers are still discovering their passions, 14-year-old Unathi Nkuta has already achieved a milestone many aspiring dancers spend years working towards.

The grade 8 pupil at Reddam House Bedfordview recently made her professional ballet debut in a principal role in Mzansi Ballet’s Michael Jackson — Heal the World at the Pieter Toerien Theatre in Montecasino, taking centre stage in a production that explored themes of resilience, healing and self-discovery.

Nkuta tells Sowetan about her journey from her first ballet class at the age of six to performing in a leading role and the discipline required to balance professional-level dance with school commitments.

Sowetan: You are making your professional ballet debut in a principal role at just 14 years old. What was your reaction when you found out you had been selected?

Nkuta: Honestly, I didn’t understand the weight of it all until we started rehearsing. It’s definitely one of the happiest moments of my ballet journey so far.

Sowetan: What does performing in ‘Michael Jackson — Heal the World’ mean to you?

Nkuta: It means a lot to me because it is about overcoming challenges, finding strength through difficult experiences, and learning to accept yourself. The story follows a ballerina who confronts painful memories from her childhood and discovers that her struggles have actually helped shape who she becomes. I think that’s a message many people can relate to, and it’s an honour to bring that story to life through dance and the music of Michael Jackson.

Sowetan: How long have you been dancing, and what first inspired your love for ballet?

Nkuta: I started dancing when I was 6. I actually got into ballet by “chance”; I used to walk on my tippy toes when I was young, and my mom translated that into me being a good ballerina one day, and I am glad she believed that. I have been in love since my first class.

Sowetan: How do you balance rehearsals and performances with school and your studies?

Nkuta: It’s hard sometimes, but having learnt time management from primary school has helped me a lot. I try to stay organised and complete my schoolwork as early as possible. Some days are very busy, but I’ve learnt how important it is to stay focused and use my time wisely. Having supportive teachers, classmates and family also helps a lot.

Sowetan: What has been the biggest challenge for you in balancing your passion for ballet with everyday school life?

Nkuta: The biggest challenge is probably managing my energy and finding enough time for everything. There are days when I have school, homework and long rehearsals, which can be tiring.

Sowetan: What have you learnt about yourself through ballet that also helps you in the classroom or other parts of your life?

Nkuta: Ballet has taught me discipline, resilience and patience. It has shown me that improvement takes time and that mistakes are part of learning.

Sowetan: Looking ahead, what are your dreams or goals for the future, both in ballet and beyond?

Nkuta: I want to keep working hard academically because education is very important to me.

Most importantly, my dream is to one day compete in the Miss South Africa pageant and use the platform to promote arts and culture, particularly ballet, in underprivileged communities. I want to create opportunities for young people to experience the transformative power of the arts, regardless of their circumstances.

Through my love for the arts and commitment to community upliftment, I hope to inspire positive change and make a difference in the lives of others.