‘I have no interest’ | PA Rand West councillor who appears on the new Emfuleni executive list

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The DA in Emfuleni said the municipality continues to limp from one scandal to another. Picture:

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A PA councillor and MMC in the Rand West City municipality has been taken aback by his name appearing on the list of new mayoral committee members for the embattled Emfuleni municipality.

Bruce Nimmerhoudt says his inclusion in the newly announced executive of Emfuleni is a mistake, as he has “no interest in Emfuleni at all”.

Nimmerhoudt was sworn in as transport MMC in the Rand West City municipality in April, but on Thursday, new Emfuleni mayor Hassan Mako named him as infrastructure MMC.

New Emfuleni mayor's mayoral committee hit by mistaken MMC appointment. (screenshot)

“I have not been sworn in as MMC in Emfuleni, nor am I a councillor there. I serve as a councillor in Rand West City.

“Emfuleni mistakenly put my name on there. The rightful name was supposed to be Councillor Rowan Lewaak. I have no interest in Emfuleni at all.”

According to Nimmerhoudt, he is part of the national leadership of the PA, so, when an MMC resigned from Emfuleni, he sent a name to replace that councillor.

The DA in Emfuleni raised the alarm, stating the municipality continues to limp from one scandal to another.

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“Bruce Aldrin Nimmerhoudt of the PA is sitting and serving as a councillor of the Rand West City local municipality — and it now appears that he is simultaneously occupying a seat in the Emfuleni council. It is illegal for any person to occupy a council seat in two different local municipalities at the same time," the DA said.

However, Nimmerhoudt accused the DA of using the mistake as part of their election campaign.

“The DA knows how this works and how one cannot serve in two municipalities. Instead of seeing it as a genuine mistake, they decide to go to the media and do press releases.”

Mako replaced Sipho Radebe, whom the ANC recalled two weeks ago due to service delivery failures.

Sowetan