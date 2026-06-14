Jub Jub arrested after alleged kidnapping and shooting incident involving e-hailing driver

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TV personality Jub Jub is expected to appear before the Germiston magistrate’s court on Monday after his arrest on Sunday morning.

The star, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, was arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and shooting incident involving an e-hailing driver in Edenvale.

Police confirmed the arrest of a 45-year-old man, saying he was expected to face charges of kidnapping, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and defeating the ends of justice.

According to police, the incident unfolded at about 7.30am when an e-hailing driver transported a female passenger to a residence in Edenvale.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the driver was allegedly confronted by the suspect, who accused him of being romantically involved with his girlfriend.

“The suspect allegedly forced the e-hailing driver into his vehicle and prevented him from leaving,” said Mathe.

“The suspect allegedly discharged a firearm in the direction of the driver during the confrontation.

“The e-hailing driver managed to escape unharmed and immediately drove to a nearby police station to report the matter,” Mathe said.

Police have not disclosed any further details, saying investigations are continuing.

Sowetan

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