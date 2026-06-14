Man killed, one person injured in shooting at Eastern Cape pharmacy

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The three victims had gone to the pharmacy to buy masks when the shooting began.

Eastern Cape police have opened murder and attempted murder cases after a shooting incident at a pharmacy in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

A 26-year-old man was shot dead and another person injured at the Sejoseng Business Centre.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said officers responded to reports of an active shooting shortly before midday.

“On arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male lying deceased behind the counter.

“Two other individuals survived the attack. One sustained injuries to the lower body and was taken to a medical facility while the other was physically unharmed,” said Gantana.

According to preliminary investigations, the three victims had gone to the pharmacy to buy masks when the shooting began.

“As they attempted to enter, gunfire erupted. The victims took cover inside and the shooting continued for some time before the suspect(s) fled. Nothing was taken from the victims or the pharmacy,” said Gantana.

Police said crime scene investigators recovered multiple rifle cartridges, projectiles and sealed bullets from the scene.

The motive for the attack has not yet been established and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made.

TimesLIVE