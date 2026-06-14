Tensions in ANC see Morero removed from task team

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After complaints about his appointment, the ANC has removed Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero as the head of a team of ANC Gauteng leaders that will hold mayors to account.

He will now lead a different unit in the ANC Gauteng provincial task team (PTT) responsible for legislature and governance.

Morero was appointed convenor of the local government intervention team on June 1 and was removed this week.

The Sunday Times has seen a letter from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula to the provincial leadership, dated June 9, in which Morero no longer appears on the intervention team list and has been moved to head the legislature and governance team.