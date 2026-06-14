WHO reassures World Cup fans as Ebola outbreak grows in DRC

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The risk of Ebola for football fans travelling to the Fifa World Cup in North America remains low despite a growing outbreak in the DRC, the World Health Organisation says. Picture:

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The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought to reassure football fans travelling to the Fifa World Cup 2026 that the risk of Ebola remains low despite a growing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The reassurance comes as South Africa and Mexico kicked off their World Cup campaign on Thursday, with thousands of supporters expected to travel to host venues in Canada, Mexico and the US during the tournament.

WHO regional director for Europe Dr Hans Henri P Kluge said there were no Ebola cases in any of the host countries or in the European region.

“Let me reassure you: none of the host countries nor the European region currently has Ebola cases.”

He said there was no reason for people to change their plans.

“Travel as normal, stay informed and enjoy the tournament,” said Kluge.

His comments come as health authorities reported that confirmed Ebola cases in the DRC had risen to more than 710, including 149 deaths.

Kluge urged travellers to remain vigilant and familiarise themselves with the symptoms of the disease.

“Large events bring people together, and staying prepared helps keep everyone safe. Be aware of Ebola symptoms such as fever, aches and vomiting.

“If you’ve recently travelled to the DRC or Uganda and feel unwell within three weeks, seek medical care and inform your doctor about your travel.”

He said routine health checks at borders or events were there to protect everyone.

He also highlighted a recent case in which a patient with Ebola was evacuated from Uganda and treated in Europe without further spread of the disease.

“They were safely isolated in Germany, and five contacts were isolated and monitored for 21 days. None became ill.”

He noted that most Ebola cases were concentrated in remote parts of the DRC, and screening measures were in place for travellers departing affected regions.

“Ebola does not spread through the air. Infection requires direct contact with the bodily fluids of a sick person. People are only infectious once visibly ill,” he said.

While there is currently no licensed vaccine or specific treatment for this strain of Ebola, Kluge said healthcare systems were equipped to manage potential cases.

“WHO does not recommend travel restrictions, though if you don’t have to travel to the affected areas in the DRC or Uganda, it is safer not to.”

Kluge also warned against stigmatising people from affected countries or African communities.

“We must also challenge stigma. People from affected regions and African communities have faced unfair suspicion. The spread of Ebola is not determined by nationality or ethnicity.”

He also said that containing the outbreak at its source remained the most effective way of protecting people elsewhere.

TimesLIVE