Young innovator develops drone to help poultry farmers

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For many poultry farmers, disease outbreaks can spread quickly and cause major losses.

However, a young innovator from the North West, Gaoagwe Jeje, is working to change that by using drone-based technology to help poultry farmers detect diseases early, reduce losses and improve food security.

His work received national recognition when he won second place in the Outstanding Youth Grassroots Innovator category at the Technology Innovation Agency’s Grassroots Awards for his Kgosi BioTech drone.

The system combines a biosecurity drone with a mobile app. Using cameras, microphones and temperature and humidity sensors, the drone scans chickens and compares the information with patterns linked to healthy and unhealthy birds. When it detects a possible risk, the system suggests steps such as vaccination or isolating infected birds.

The drone is available for purchase online and farmers can access the scanning software through a monthly subscription.

The idea for Kgosi BioTech began during a hackathon, where young innovators were challenged to come up with practical solutions for the agriculture sector.

Jeje later took part in the Grassroots Innovation Programme, an initiative by the Technology Innovation Agency that supports local innovators in developing solutions to social challenges using local resources.

Like many new technologies, the project faced setbacks during development and testing.

“Technical issues, limited funding, difficulty accessing farms for piloting, and emotional pressure were part of the journey. However, the team overcame these challenges through collaboration, dedication and a focus on solutions,” Jeje said.

With the product now gaining attention, the long-term goal is to commercialise the device and expand its use to poultry farms across South Africa.

The team also hopes to adapt the technology for cattle, pigs, goats and aquaculture as part of broader efforts to strengthen disease monitoring and improve food production.

Winning second place out of more than 700 participants for the award marked an important milestone for the team.

For Jeje, the innovation is not only about technology, but about using practical solutions to support farmers, strengthen food security and show how young South Africans are contributing to economic growth.