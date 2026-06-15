Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Ballerina Unathi Nkuta, 14, achieves milestone many dancers spend years working towards

Unathi Nkuta, a Grade 8 pupil at Reddam House Bedfordview, recently made her professional ballet debut in a principal role in Michael Jackson Heal the World Ballet. (Supplied)

At an age when most teenagers are still discovering their passions, 14-year-old Unathi Nkuta has already achieved a milestone many aspiring dancers spend years working towards.

The grade 8 pupil at Reddam House Bedfordview recently made her professional ballet debut in a principal role in Mzansi Ballet’s Michael Jackson — Heal the World at the Pieter Toerien Theatre in Montecasino, taking centre stage in a production that explored themes of resilience, healing and self-discovery.

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Data scientist George Kusche wins Comrades in up run best time

George Kusche, first in the mens race with a time of 05:15:56 during the 2026 Comrades Marathon finishing at Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse on June 14, 2026 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES (Gerhard Duraan)

Dark horse George Kusche overcame a stomach upset to win the 99th Comrades, completing the 85.777km up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg in a record time of 5hr 16min 06sec.

The self-coached data scientist ended 12th in his Comrades debut last year despite vomiting about halfway, but this time the 27-year-old refused to allow his race to be derailed when his stomach revolted at the other end.

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Young innovator develops drone to help poultry farmers

North West innovator Gaoagwe Jeje made drove that helps poultry farmers detect diseases early, reduce losses and improve food security. (Supplied)

For many poultry farmers, disease outbreaks can spread quickly and cause major losses.

However, a young innovator from North West, Gaoagwe Jeje, is working to change that by using drone-based technology to help poultry farmers detect diseases early, reduce losses and improve food security.

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Sowetan