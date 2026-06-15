Comrades Marathon: here are some prominent personalities who reached the finish line

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Member of parliament and chairperson of the impeachment committee on Phala Phala, Makashule Gana, completed the 2026 Comrades Marathon in 10 hours 35 minutes.

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After conquering the gruelling 85.7km Comrades Marathon from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, thousands of runners crossed the finish line with stories of triumph, pain and perseverance.

While elite athletes battled for top honours, several high-profile personalities also took on the world’s oldest and largest ultramarathon.

Data scientist George Kusche won the Comrades up-run in a best time in the men’s category, while Gerda Steyn was crowned the women’s champion of the 2026 Comrades, her fifth title.

Here is a look at some of the well-known faces who completed the 2026 Comrades Marathon and what they had to say about the experience.

Deputy minister of finance David Masondo ran the marathon for the eighth time, reaching the finishing line in 10 hours 33 minutes.

“Eight Comrades medals and counting. Every race brings new lessons, challenges, and memories. Grateful to have crossed the finish line once again, together with my brother and comrade Sihle Zikalala, the journey continues,” he posted on his social media timeline.

Eight Comrades medals and counting. Every race brings new lessons, challenges, and memories. Grateful to have crossed the finish line once again, together with my brother and comrade @sziks , the journey continues. pic.twitter.com/qKUEgAw2xb — David Masondo, PhD (@DrDavidMasondo) June 14, 2026

Zikalala, deputy minister of public works and infrastructure, ran his first Comrades Marathon and made it to the finish line. He was one of 21 in his department to run the race.

Race day is here #ComradesMarathon2026



On behalf of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, we wish our 21 runners a safe, successful and memorable race.



Ska Fela Moya Orrange Skipas !

#Comrades2026 #DPWIOrrangeSkippas pic.twitter.com/X6jxiCMkpG — Department Of Public Works and Infrastructure (@DepartmentPWI) June 14, 2026

Member of parliament and chairperson of the impeachment committee on Phala Phala, Makashule Gana of Rise Mzansi, also partook in the race, finishing in 10 hours 35 minutes.

Gana said it was very tough as he battled a couple of challenges and injuries.

“But I am not one to give up. We finished the Comrades marathon,” he wrote.

We finished Comrades marathon with a time of 10h35. We receive. Thank you very much for the well wishes 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/0kwi6BIPgI — Makashule Gana - RISE Mzansi🇿🇦 (@Makashule) June 14, 2026

TV and radio broadcaster, author, and moderator Redi Tlabi ran the Comrades again after an eight-year hiatus, scooping a bronze medal, having reached the finish line in 10 hours 58 minutes.

Let's talk another time. It was a bronze medal day #Comrades2026. Too overwhelmed to share more. Later. pic.twitter.com/J8BN5H87zA — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) June 15, 2026

Sgt Lwandile Ngobe was the first SAPS member to cross the finish line in the 99th Comrades Marathon. At least 515 police officers took part this year.

Sowetan