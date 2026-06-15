EXPLAINER | Why kidnappings are surging in Joburg and how to keep safe

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Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni recently released the province's crime stats, highlighting the increasing number of kidnappings in Johannesburg.

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Police recorded 971 kidnapping cases in Johannesburg between January and March 2026, making it the policing area with the highest number of reported kidnappings in the country.

This means, on average, there are at least 11 kidnappings a day.

Nearly half the incidents were concentrated in only 10 police precincts, with Protea, Eldorado Park, Moroka, Ennerdale and Lenasia, all situated south of Johannesburg, among the hot spots.

Experts suggest lower-income communities are particularly vulnerable because residents are often easier targets and their cases tend to receive less media coverage and police attention.

Here is what you need to know about the rising trend and how to keep safe.

Security strategist Andy Mashaile said: “It is happening because policing the crime is not easy and is reactive. You cannot prevent the crime from happening. You can only combat it after it has been committed. By then the individuals will have reaped the benefit of committing the crime, meaning the money,” he said.

“It’s rising because of copycats, those who are doing what others are doing.”

He believed some areas south of Johannesburg are becoming more vulnerable because criminals perceive residents as having money.

Mashaile described a phenomenon he calls “flashing”, where residents publicly display newly acquired possessions.

“Areas such as Protea, Eldorado Park and Ennerdale are low-income communities, and yet they are seemingly becoming more vulnerable to kidnapping because of flashing,” he said.

“They suddenly buy a vehicle, new couches and television sets and open the garage door with Bluetooth speakers playing outside. People passing by get an idea that person is loaded with money.”

He warned criminals are increasingly targeting ordinary people rather than wealthy business owners.

“The fake flashy lifestyle increases the number of attackers and perpetrators because they think there’s a lot of money to be made in those areas,” he said.

Mashaile said many cases are no longer traditional kidnappings for ransom but “express” kidnappings.

“The kidnapping syndicates are opportunistic. There is kidnapping for ransom, but with an express kidnapping, they take you to an ATM so you can draw money.”

He said criminals often force victims to increase their banking limits and withdraw money over several days before releasing them.

How can residents protect themselves?

Mashaile advises people to minimise their exposure.

“Carry enough cash without carrying your card with you. If you know you’ll need emergency money, send yourself R100 or R200 through Cash Send and archive the details. If you can avoid the banking apps or disable the face recognition,” he said.

He also urged people to avoid placing themselves in vulnerable situations.

“Make sure you are not where you are not supposed to be. With express kidnapping, it’s easy to have R10,000 in less than 20 minutes,” he said.

Sowetan