IN PICS | IPHC 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony

The International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) headquarters in Zuurbekom, Westonaria, held a 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony for 150 graduates.
Some of the 150 graduates at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) headquarters in Zuurbekom, Westonaria, for the 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Pabalelo Mapula, a BA in film & television and BA Hons in film & television graduate, and Mitchele Modise, a B.Eng in electrical and electronic engineering graduate at the 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Some of the 150 graduates at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) Headquarters in Zuurbekom Westonaria for the 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Some of the 150 graduates at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) Headquarters in Zuurbekom Westonaria for the 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Some of the 150 graduates at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) Headquarters in Zuurbekom Westonaria for the 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Some of the 150 graduates at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) Headquarters in Zuurbekom Westonaria for the 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Graduates at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) Headquarters in Zuurbekom Westonaria for the 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Some of the 150 graduates at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) Headquarters in Zuurbekom Westonaria for the 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Goodness Mampuru, a Bachelor's degree in Accounting graduate, Karabo Motene, a Bachelor of Psychology graduate, and Koketso Mathibela, a Bachelor of Education graduate, at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) Headquarters in Zuurbekom, Westonaria, for the 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Matlhogonolo Medupe and Mmasabata Masuku (Bachelor of information systems and information management) at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) Headquarters in Zuurbekom, Westonaria, for the 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Some of the 150 graduates at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) Headquarters in Zuurbekom Westonaria for the 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Some of the 150 graduates at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) Headquarters in Zuurbekom Westonaria for the 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Graduates at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) Headquarters in Zuurbekom Westonaria for the 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Some of the 150 graduates at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) Headquarters in Zuurbekom Westonaria for the 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Sowetan
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