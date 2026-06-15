New MMC post for recalled ANC mayor

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Barely two weeks after the ANC told the former mayor of the embattled Emfuleni municipality to step down due to service delivery failures, his successor has appointed him as part of his mayoral committee because they “can’t throw away that much experience”.

Emfuleni’s new mayor, Hassan Mako, said he retained his former boss, Sipho Radebe, as MMC of health and social development because he knows they will need his expertise.

He has experience, and we can’t throw away that much experience... — Emfuleni mayor Hassan Mako

“He has experience, and we can’t throw away that much experience, as much as the ANC decided to recall him,” said Mako.

“I felt that, with the powers vested in me, there were some areas where we would need his expertise to give support to the executive mayor.”

Radebe resigned from his post on June 2 after being recalled by the ANC over service delivery-related matters, a move set to stabilise governance in Emfuleni.

ANC Gauteng task team member Mzi Khumalo also said Radebe had to be retained “because of [his] experience and... so that we don’t lose institutional knowledge”.

“Retaining experienced councillors like Radebe is necessary given the municipality’s instability,” he said.

For years, the Emfuleni municipality has faced severe service delivery and financial collapse, characterised by massive debt to bulk suppliers, crumbling infrastructure, and an ongoing sewer crisis.

The decision to appoint Mako as mayor has come under scrutiny, with critics questioning whether he is the right person to lead a turnaround given his previous role as the municipality’s finance MMC during a period marked by rising debt, repeated bank account attachments and worsening financial instability.

DA councillor Kingsol Chabalala said Mako’s appointment as mayor does not inspire confidence.

“Mako has failed to restore financial stability in Emfuleni as finance MMC,” Chabalala said.

“Under his leadership, the municipality’s debt to Eskom and Rand Water has remained a serious concern, with little progress made in reducing these liabilities.”

“This raises serious questions about his ability to effectively lead the municipality and address its ongoing financial challenges.”

However, Khumalo defended the ANC’s decision to appoint Mako.

“When we deal with matters such as these, we are not evaluating people based on prior performance. It’s a political process,” he said.

“The challenges facing Emfuleni cannot be put at the doorstep of an individual.”

Mako acknowledged the scale of the crisis facing the municipality, while defending his leadership approach.

“Emfuleni has had its fair share of challenges, but I do take the responsibility, and I am up to the task,” he said.

“Not that I will be able to perform miracles, but there are certain deliverables that one will try to achieve. Those who are not performing will be shown the door because our people want service delivery and nothing else.”

Freedom Front Plus councillor Gerda Senekal said the challenges facing Emfuleni are unlikely to be dealt with under Mako’s leadership.

“The municipality’s finances could not be turned around under the leadership of Mako,” she said.

“And now that he has been elected mayor, we expect things to go from bad to worse.”

The South African Communist Party in Emfuleni echoed concerns that the challenges facing the municipality go beyond individual leadership changes.

“Without dealing with structural and systemic problems, including staff morale and governance weaknesses, we will not be able to turn around the municipality,” said SACP spokesperson Mbulelo Mandlana.

The party warned that constant leadership reshuffles risk masking deeper institutional failures rather than resolving them.

Sowetan