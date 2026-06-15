Regular health tests give men the chance to live their best lives

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Men are significantly less likely to go for primary health checks than women, yet it is critical that they do so to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that claim lives every day.

It’s a silent gap fuelled by a few things, including a culture that often treats self-care as optional for men — a stigma that needs to be broken.

Stellenbosch University researcher Prof Gerald Maarman says SA is seeing a continued rise in NCDs, such as heart disease and diabetes, particularly among men, and these are driven in part by poor diet and sleep, sedentary living, high stress levels and demanding work environments.

“South African men face a significant and growing burden of NCDs,” says Maarman.

“According to the World Health Organisation, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death arising from these conditions, while diabetes prevalence continues to rise sharply, particularly among men aged 40 and older.

“At the same time, lifestyle-related stress and chronic sleep deprivation — especially among shift workers in transport, healthcare, mining, and security sectors — are recognised as key contributors to hormonal imbalance, elevated inflammation, and long-term disease risk.

Men are under sustained physiological stress, often without recognising the long-term impact — Prof Gerald Maarman of Stellenbosch University

“Men are under sustained physiological stress, often without recognising the long-term impact. We are seeing growing interest in everyday, accessible interventions that may help support the body’s natural resilience systems.”

June is Men’s Health Month.

Viatris SA country head Aman Khanna says raising awareness about men’s sexual health is important and highlights research which shows that erectile dysfunction (ED) may be linked to and an early indicator of a range of underlying NCDs.

“Recent research also highlights how common the condition may be among South African men. A study conducted at a primary healthcare clinic in Durban found that the overall prevalence of erectile dysfunction among men surveyed was 64.9%, with prevalence increasing significantly with age and among men with chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension,” says Khanna.

“The same study noted strong associations between ED and co-morbid conditions, while researchers emphasised that screening for erectile dysfunction may provide an opportunity to identify underlying health risks and improve patients’ quality of life.

“This reinforces the importance of early intervention, routine screening and healthy lifestyle choices.”

Dr Shingai Mutambirwa, the head of urology at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, says ED is often misunderstood as “simply a quality-of-life issue”.

“In reality, it can be one of the earliest warning signs of more serious underlying conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or hypertension,” warns Mutambirwa.

“Because blood vessel health plays such an important role in erectile function, ED may present long before other symptoms of chronic disease become apparent, making early assessment and routine screening critically important.”

Khanna says men suffer in silence due to fear, embarrassment, or misconceptions.

“By encouraging open conversations and greater awareness, we hope more men will feel empowered to seek support earlier and take charge of their long-term health.

“Studies estimate that ED affects about 30–60% of men globally over the age of 40; however, the true burden of ED may be even greater due to underreporting, largely stemming from cultural taboos, stigma, and a lack of awareness,” says Khanna.

Maarman is investigating the benefits of rooibos and says, because it is caffeine-free, “science is increasingly showing that it contains compounds that can support the body’s ability to manage oxidative stress and inflammation.

“These are key biological processes linked to heart disease, diabetes, and fatigue,” he says.

“Although rooibos does not directly treat stress hormones, its caffeine-free nature plays a meaningful role in stress regulation and sleep quality. Unlike coffee or black tea, rooibos does not stimulate the central nervous system, making it a suitable alternative for evening consumption.

“Chronic stress — often reflected in elevated cortisol levels — is strongly associated with poor sleep, insulin resistance and increased cardiovascular risk. In this context, replacing caffeine-containing beverages later in the day with rooibos may support a calmer physiological state, particularly for men experiencing high work-related stress or irregular sleep cycles.

“Many men underestimate the impact of caffeine timing on sleep quality. Switching to rooibos in the afternoon or evening can be a simple behavioural change that supports relaxation and recovery.”

Maarman adds that chronic low-grade inflammation is a known driver of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

“Several studies have indicated that rooibos polyphenols may help reduce oxidative stress pathways linked to inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. As research continues to evolve, rooibos is increasingly being recognised not only as a cultural staple but also as a scientifically interesting functional beverage.

“Small, consistent changes often deliver the most sustainable health benefits,” he says. “Rooibos is not a quick fix, but it can be a meaningful part of a broader wellness routine.”

Going for regular health screenings helps you keep track of your health.

Here are some of the things you must track:

Blood pressure: It enables your body to function the way it is meant to, helping you achieve better endurance and to think clearly in high-pressure environments. A healthy blood pressure reading should be below 120/80 mmHg.

Cholesterol: Cholesterol is essential to support body functions such as building cells, producing hormones (including testosterone), and aiding in digestion. Aim for a total cholesterol to HDL ratio that is below 4.5.

Blood glucose: Think of it as your body’s energy fuel system. When it’s well-regulated, you run efficiently, with steady energy, clear focus, better sleep and faster recovery after training. When it fluctuates, you feel it as afternoon crashes and brain fog. Your blood glucose levels tell you exactly how your system is performing. A healthy fasting blood glucose reading is below 5.6 mmol/L.

Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) — do not skip this one (for men 40+): An annual PSA test is a blood test that screens for prostate cancer by measuring the amount of PSA in your blood. Consult your GP for more information and to discuss possible outcomes from the test.

Waist circumference: Measure your waist circumference as part of your weekly weigh-ins to help you manage your weight. Staying below 94cm is a simple, repeatable check you can own entirely.