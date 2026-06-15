SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Best way to honour 1976 generation is to uplift the youth

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Mokhale Poghiso (26) stands at a traffic light with his degree certificate in one hand and a poster in the other hand looking for work on August 25, 2025 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Tuesday, June 16, marks 50 years since the Soweto Uprising, a defining moment in SA’s history when young people stood up against injustice and radically changed the course of our country. It was a painful chapter, but also one of courage, clarity and conviction.

The youth of 1976 were not asking for favours. They were demanding dignity, access and a fair chance at a better future. Research shows us that many, like former Robben Island political prisoner Zephania Mothopeng, had a game-changing plan about how the students’ uprisings would alter the political landscape.

But for the Competition Commission, remembering June 16 is not a ceremonial act. It means action that opens pathways into the economy for young people who are too often locked out. This complements the commission’s steadfastness in tackling anti-competitive conduct and helping build a more inclusive economy.

And that mission also has a human face; it is about whether a graduate gets a first foothold in the job market and whether a learner from a township school can see a future in economics, law, public policy, finance or governance.

The commission has created opportunities for young people through its internship and graduate development programmes. This year, we signed 26 learners onto a six-month internship programme to gain the work experience needed to graduate, while an average of 24 trainees enter our graduate programme annually.

In a country where many talented young people struggle to get a first break, that kind of structured exposure can make the difference between promise delayed or realised.

This year, the commission extended that commitment beyond its offices and into spaces where young people actively seek opportunity. It participated in the Vaal EmpowaYouth Week in April, a platform designed to connect youth to employment pathways, skills development, enterprise opportunities and future-focused industries.

Organisers positioned the initiative as a move from conversation to measurable economic participation, particularly in communities facing severe unemployment. Later this month, on June 26, the commission will also host, as the lead sponsor, the Edukheshin for All Career Fair at Pilditch Stadium in Tshwane.

The event is expected to offer learners and young people access to study options, career pathways and skills development opportunities through interactive pavilions spanning academia, industry, community and the commission itself.

That is why this work belongs in the June 16 conversation. The best way to honour the generation of 1976 is not simply to retell their story but to answer its unfinished demands. Young people need more than inspiration. They need access to valuable information, skills, mentorship and institutions willing to open doors early enough for talent to grow.

Fifty years on, the message of the Soweto Uprising remains urgent: no nation can rise while its youth are excluded. The courage of the 1976 generation gave SA a moral inheritance. Our duty now is to turn that inheritance into practical opportunity for every young and vulnerable South African.

Every internship, career fair and graduate programme is part of that work. It says to today’s youth: we see you, we need you, and your future matters to the future of this country.