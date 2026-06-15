Soshanguve hostel residents call for upgrades after fire

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The fire broke out on Friday evening left one person death. It is alleged that the victim was battling the fire.

Story audio is generated using AI

A fire at Central hostel in Soshanguve has exposed the hazardous conditions the estimated 500 residents are living in.

The fire broke out on Friday evening around 10pm, with one fatality.

Community leader Mike Sibisi said firefighters arrived at the scene within 10 to 15 minutes and battled the flames for more than an hour.

“At first, we weren’t sure if anyone was still inside,” Sibisi stated. “But after they finished putting out the fire, they found the body of one person who had passed away.”

A fatal fire at Central hostel in Soshanguve has triggered intense community protests on Monday, exposing water and sanitation crisis that has left hundreds of residents living in hazardous conditions for months.



Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/p526Eah0He — Emanuel Majola (@majola_emanuel) June 15, 2026

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

“We think it might have been a paraffin stove that was left unattended while someone was cooking, which then caught fire and spread,” Sibisi said.

According to Sibisi, the City of Tshwane disconnected the water supply in the hostel on October 15 last year because of a leaking pipe.

He said that without running water, the hostel’s sewage system has collapsed and blocked up, creating a health hazard.

“People are forced to carry water in buckets just to try and flush the toilets manually,” Sibisi said. “It is ineffective and it’s a terrible health hazard for everyone living here, especially children.”

Sibisi said the buildings are overcrowded

“Mothers are living with four or more children, meaning over 500 people are trapped in these conditions.”

Sibisi said the provincial government had previously promised to upgrade and formalise the housing blocks.

“Another follow-up meeting has been scheduled for June 29.

“We need the high-ranking officials to come here themselves,” Sibisi said. “They need to oversee what is happening, restore our water, install electricity, fix this blocked sewage system and give us a proper, permanent housing solution.”

Ward 34 councillor Sesi Sithole said the department of social development arrived to distribute 25 disaster relief packages on Saturday, including mattresses.

Commenting on the building’s services disconnection, she said, “Water tankers supply the residents with water three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”

TimesLIVE