The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today.

WATCH | ‘The brand is hurting’: Govt warns immigration backlash damaging SA

Ngizwe Mchunu during the protest against illegal immigration during a march to Mary Fitzgerald Square on April 29, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa (Luba Lesolle)

Growing anti-migrant protests in SA have begun to hurt the country’s image and businesses as well as the arts.

This was revealed on Sunday by justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who said the impact was already being felt by South African companies operating on the continent and by local artists whose work opportunities were being affected.

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Jub Jub arrested after alleged kidnapping and shooting incident involving e-hailing driver

Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye. File photo. (Thapelo Morebudi)

TV personality Jub Jub is expected to appear before the Germiston magistrate’s court on Monday after his arrest on Sunday morning.

The star, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, was arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and shooting incident involving an e-hailing driver in Edenvale.

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LISTEN | It’s a mistake, says PA councillor who appears on the new Emfuleni executive list

The bail application of Bruce Nimmerhoudt of the Patriotic Alliance has been postponed to July 26. (Twitter: @GaytonMck)

A PA councillor and MMC in the Rand West City municipality has been taken aback by his name appearing on the list of new mayoral committee members for the embattled Emfuleni municipality.

Bruce Nimmerhoudt says his inclusion in the newly announced executive of Emfuleni is a mistake, as he has “no interest in Emfuleni at all”.

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