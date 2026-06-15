The youth guide to growing your money

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The amount is often less important than how long the money stays invested.

When it comes to money, many young people believe they need a high-paying job, a promotion, or a large lump sum before they can start investing.

Financial experts say that thinking could be costing them one of their biggest advantages — time.

According to wealth manager at Alexforbes, Trecy Tshuma, building wealth is a lot like getting fit. It takes patience, discipline, and consistency.

“No one goes to the gym once and expects to be fit the next day,” she says.

“The same is true for investing. Wealth is built over time through regular effort and good habits.”

For young South Africans facing rising living costs, unemployment, and financial pressures, investing may seem out of reach. But Tshuma says building wealth does not have to start with thousands of rand.

Instead, young people should focus on creating healthy money habits and investing what they can afford regularly.

“The amount is often less important than how long the money stays invested,” she says.

One of the first steps is understanding where your money goes every month. Financial advisers recommend creating a simple budget that covers essentials such as transport, food, and accommodation while setting aside money for savings.

Even a small monthly contribution can make a difference over time.

Experts also encourage young people to set clear financial goals. Whether it is saving for a car, buying a home, starting a business, or achieving financial independence, having a goal can help keep spending under control and provide motivation to stay on track.

Before investing, it is important to understand the basics. Tshuma says young investors should take time to learn about different investment options such as unit trusts, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and shares.

Just as someone new to the gym learns how to use equipment before lifting heavy weights, investors should educate themselves before making financial decisions.

Seeking professional advice can also help.

A financial adviser can explain investment options, help identify risks, and develop a plan that matches an individual’s goals and circumstances.

Another important lesson for young investors is consistency.

Many people delay investing because they are waiting for the “right time” or hoping markets will improve. However, experts say regularly investing small amounts over a long period often produces better results than trying to predict market movements.

Diversification is another key principle.

Rather than putting all their money into a single investment, young people should spread their investments across different assets. This can reduce risk and help protect savings during market volatility.

At the same time, experts warn against chasing quick riches.

Social media is filled with promises of easy money, trading tips, and investment opportunities that appear too good to miss. Unfortunately, it is also a breeding ground for scams and financial fraud.

Young investors are urged to do proper research, avoid making emotional decisions, and be cautious of anyone promising guaranteed returns.

“Understanding risk is important,” says Tshuma.

“Avoiding risk completely can prevent growth, but taking unnecessary risks can also be harmful,” says Tshuma.

Building an emergency fund is another important part of financial planning. Having savings available for unexpected expenses can prevent young people from falling into debt or withdrawing long-term investments when financial difficulties arise.

While investing is important, experts say it should not become an obsession. Reviewing investments regularly is sensible, but constantly checking performance can lead to panic and poor decisions.

Instead, young people should focus on the bigger picture and remain committed to their long-term goals.

This Youth Month, financial experts have a simple message: do not wait for the perfect salary, perfect opportunity, or perfect moment.

Start where you are. Save what you can. Learn as much as possible. Seek advice when needed and stay consistent.

The journey to financial freedom may not happen overnight, but like fitness, the rewards often go to those who keep showing up and putting in the work.

For SA’s youth, the best time to start building wealth is now.

Sowetan