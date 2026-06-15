WATCH | ‘Young people should be heard’: inside the mock parliament of the future

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'Minister of internships', Kiara Mitoo, 19 years old, participates in this year's State of the Youth Address.

“There’s a little coloured girl inside of me that was made to believe that what I have to say is not important.”

For archaeologist Lauren Powell, those words capture the experience of many young South Africans who feel unheard in spaces where decisions about their future are made.

Now, as the state of the youth address [Soya] prepares to host its “Parliament of the Future” ahead of Youth Day commemorations, five decades since the 1976 youth uprising, Powell is among a group of young leaders stepping into unconventional ministerial roles to prove that youth voices belong at the centre of national conversations.

Powell, 33, serves as Soya’s “minister of memory and belonging”.

“When we talk about memory and belonging, many people of colour in SA have systematically and systemically been made to feel as if we don’t belong, as if we are not important, as if we aren’t woven into the fabric of SA, Southern Africa and Africa,” she said.

The initiative, founded by Citizen Code’s Lisa Adams in 2024, reimagines parliament through the eyes of young South Africans.

Instead of traditional portfolios, participants take on roles such as minister of technology and AI, minister of internships, minister of gaming and minister of memory and belonging.

Adams said the idea was born from frustration with how disconnected many young people felt from politics.

“I’ve always been passionate about the intersection of technology, democracy and social impact. When I looked at parliament, especially as somebody who works in youth programming, I realised it wasn’t very exciting or accessible for a lot of young people,” she said.

“We started asking ourselves: what do the ministers of the future look like? What do they sound like? What issues would they prioritise?”

The answer was a mock parliament where young people debate solutions to real-world challenges while engaging policymakers, civil society organisations and communities.

“We wanted to create a space where young people could practise decision-making and imagine things before they actually take action. It’s about seeing ourselves entering those doors before we actually get there,” Adams said.

Among the ministers is 19-year-old Kiara Mitoo, a junior software engineer, computer science student and founder of a youth-led digital education organisation.

As Soya’s minister of internships, Mitoo is focused on SA’s unemployment crisis.

“As the minister of internships, I’m hoping to reach people who actually have the power to make changes within businesses, like HR departments, decision-makers and policymakers who design entry-level programmes and internships,” she said.

“These programmes are way too often under-resourced, badly structured and disconnected from what young people actually need to transition from education to employment.”

Mitoo said she wants to use the platform to push for better pay, stronger mentorship and internship programmes that lead to permanent jobs.

“We’re currently fighting for access, with youth unemployment sitting at over 60%, in a skills economy that is constantly changing and in a digital future where many South Africans are being locked out of opportunities before they can even engage with them,” she said.

Powell believes young people are often dismissed despite the role previous generations of youth played in securing democracy.

“The youth were a large and powerful part of the political movement towards democracy and freedom, yet somehow we’ve fallen back into the idea that young people should be seen and not heard,” she said.

“And I think that’s because young people will challenge the system and maybe even change the system for something that suits our future.”

Adams rejected the notion that young people are disengaged from civic life.

If you give young people the stage and the challenge, they step up. They have things to say. — Lisa Adams of Citizen Code

“I honestly think that narrative is dangerous, and I don’t think it’s true. People are showing up. What we’ve seen is that if you give young people the stage and the challenge, they step up. They have things to say,” she said.

The initiative has already drawn the attention of parliament and participants in the National Youth Dialogue, with organisers hoping the ideas generated through the event will influence future policy discussions.