Credo V Daniels to headline Eastern Cape’s Music in the Snow festival

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Credo V Daniels will headline the Music in the Snow festival in Hogsback.

The Music in the Snow festival is back for its 5th hybrid edition in Hogsback, in the Eastern Cape.

The festival, which usually takes place in June, will now take place from August 28 to 30 as it expands the experience with fully curated camping and glamping.

“This year’s edition will be for the books. How we’ve reimagined the whole experience is suitable for everyone who is looking for the ultimate weekend of fun and entertainment. It’s a full experience,” CEO Mlindi Ntloko told TshisaLIVE.

“This new glamping experience feature lets our audience enjoy the full festival experience without the stress of driving back afterwards. Since Hogsback beds are limited, camping and glamping mean more visitors for the Eastern Cape. The response has been incredible, sales show people have been waiting for this.”

Who is headlining the show?

Credo V Daniels, Kelly Khumalo and Zuko SA.

When and where?

August 28-30 in Hogsback, Eastern Cape.

How much will it cost?

Tickets start from R150 for the biggest hiking experience. The opening night tribute to women concert is R250, the main show is R350 and Soulful Sundays is R250.

What time?

Camping/glamping registration opens at 2pm on August 28. The first show kicks off at 7pm the same night.

TimesLIVE