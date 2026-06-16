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Eight killed in minibus taxi and truck crash on N4 in Mpumalanga

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Journalist

The accident claimed eight lives on Tuesday. Picture: (Supplied)

Eight people have died in a collision between a minibus taxi and a truck on the N4 toll road near Waterval Onder in Mpumalanga.

The crash happened on Tuesday morning between Ngodwana and Waterval Onder, towards Waterval Boven.

According to Moeti Mmusi, Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison spokesperson, one person sustained critical injuries.

“The cause of the crash is unclear at this stage. An investigation is under way at the scene. More details will be communicated later,” said Mmusi.

Emergency services and law enforcement officials responded to the scene.

The latest tragedy adds to South Africa’s road safety concerns, with authorities repeatedly urging motorists to exercise caution and obey traffic laws, particularly on busy national routes.

TimesLIVE

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