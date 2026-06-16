WATCH |Magongo Foundation identifies and nurtures young golf talent

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Jeziah Oliphant, 13, is one of the children who were part of the event and says he tried all other sports before but was not doing well in them and found his niche in golf.

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The JB Magongo Foundation, a family-driven South African non-profit organisation, is using golf as a tool to build social cohesion, empower young people, and create opportunities for children from disadvantaged communities.

Executive director Nyamekho Magongo said the organisation started the development of children in golf at young ages, and wanted to change the narrative that golf was only a rich man’s sport.

The foundation, named after Julius Bonakele Magongo, one of South Africa’s pioneering black golfers, who rose to prominence in the 1950s, is continuing his legacy by identifying and nurturing young golf talent.

Through sports, arts and culture programmes, the organisation brings together mentors and youth, helping to shape future leaders while promoting positive social change.

On Youth Day, the foundation hosted the JB Magongo Golf Challenge in Soweto, welcoming amateur golfers between the ages of 10 and 13.

It was the first time the Eastern Cape-based foundation had brought the tournament to Gauteng. The foundation also has plans to expand across the country.

Participant Katleho Khabane-Matatanya, 10, from Orlando West in Soweto, started playing at the age of seven. Her dream is to play professionally when she is older.

WATCH | The JB Magongo Foundation hosted youth golf challenge in Soweto on Youth Day for amateur golfers aged between 10 to 13 showcase their talent on the course. Jeziah Oliphant, 13, is one of the children who were part of the event and says he tried all other sports before but… pic.twitter.com/X04mzjzlaP — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 16, 2026

Jeziah Oliphant, 13, from Ennerdale said he had tried all other sports over the years, and had now found his niche in golf.

“I started playing three years ago and was not good in other sports but was doing well in golf. I used to watch my father play but now we play together. It makes me feel good to be able to play.”

Like Oliphant, Mpendulo khumalo, 19, from Lenasia said playing golf made him feel alive.

Having drawn inspiration from his uncles since the age of four, he has been playing for the past 15 years. “I’m not just playing for vibes, I see this as a career. I enjoy competing and showcasing my skills.”

Lihle Nqini, managing director of one of the event’s sponsors, MaXhosa Africa, said they and the Lindelwa Foundation had been supporting the Magongo Foundation for the past seven years.

“Our support has enabled the junior golfers to partake in tournament and impact their lives positively.”

Sowetan