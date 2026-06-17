Five things to know about DA leader Hill-Lewis’s proposed cabinet changes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

12 June 2026. Cape Town. The Executive Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. Photo by Ruvan Boshoff

Story audio is generated using AI

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has requested a cabinet reshuffle aimed at his party members only.

Sources told Sowetan’s sister publication Business Day that president Cyril Ramaphosa is considering the reshuffle which would clear out ministers and deputies aligned with Hill-Lewis’s predecessor John Steenhuisen.

The reshuffle request, Hill-Lewis said on Wednesday, was aimed at enhancing the DA’s governance role in the national executive.

“It is my firm expectation that each person representing the DA in government must unmistakably demonstrate the ‘DA difference’ in action. That requires government rooted in our philosophical outlook, with higher standards of public service and absolute commitment to integrity,” he said.

Here’s what you need to know about the changes Hill-Lewis is proposing:

Under the proposed changes, Willie Aucamp, the minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, would likely replace Steenhuisen at agriculture, with an immediate mandate to resolve ongoing foot-and-mouth disease-related legal proceedings and restore confidence in the sector;

Former DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Freddy Mavunda (Freddy Mavunda)

David Maynier, the Western Cape MEC for education, would take up the position of minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, having previously held senior portfolio roles in the National Assembly;

Steenhuisen would become deputy trade, industry and competition minister, replacing Alexandra Abrahams, who would shift to deputy minister of electricity and energy. Yusuf Cassim, a former student politics figure with experience on the portfolio committee on higher education, would be appointed deputy minister of higher education and training;

Jack Bloom, the longest-serving member of the Gauteng provincial legislature, would take the position of deputy minister of water and sanitation;

Hill-Lewis would also let go of deputy ministers Mimmy Gondwe (higher education), Samantha Graham (energy and electricity) and Sello Seitlholo (water and sanitation).

Sowetan