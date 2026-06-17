Probation report delays Antoinette Maritz’s sentencing for murder

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The Pretoria high court has postponed the sentencing proceedings for convicted murderer Antoinette Maritz to July 21.

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A woman who colluded in the murder of her ex-boyfriend will have to wait longer to know what sentence she receives.

On Wednesday, state prosecutor Mokautu Masilo told the Pretoria high court the probation officer has requested more time to complete the pre-sentencing evaluation report.

Antoinette Maritz was convicted in April for the murder of Wayne Henderson. The court found she orchestrated the 2023 murder with another ex-boyfriend, Johan George Pratt. Wayne’s 63-year-old mother, Marina Henderson, with whom he was staying, was also attacked.

Maritz was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, robbery and defeating the ends of justice.

Her co-accused Pratt is serving a 30-year prison sentence received on April 15 last year after entering a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.

Judge Samuel Makamu postponed the case to July 21 for mitigation of sentence and aggravation of sentence arguments.

Wayne Henderson was murdered in November 2023 by his ex-girlfriend Antoinette Maritz and her former partner Johan Pratt. (Wayne Henderson via Facebook)

After the hearing Marina Henderson expressed her disappointment at the delay, noting the trauma continues to take a severe toll on her health and daily life.

“I’m not happy about it, but I understand they need to get all the evidence and all the circumstances sorted out,” she said.

“I’m very disappointed about it. I was hoping today would be the day we got some closure, but not yet.”

Describing the emotional weight of losing her son and surviving the attack, she said the trial has left her broken.

“I’m still losing weight, I can’t do my work properly because of trauma, depression, the loss of my son. It’s very difficult. Our finances, our psychology, my health, my finances, everything is going down. I will never be the same. Never, never.”

She was adamant she expects the harshest punishment for Maritz.

“She took my son away from us. You must pay for what you have done.”

TimesLIVE