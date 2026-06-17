Suspect arrested at OR Tambo over unlawful sale of City of Joburg properties

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A 57-year-old suspect was arrested for the illegal transfer of properties owned by the City of Johannesburg.

The Hawks in Gauteng arrested a 57-year-old man at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg in relation to the fraudulent sale of properties owned by the City of Johannesburg.

The properties are managed by the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC).

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said this followed an investigation dating back to 2010 when several properties owned by the JPC were unlawfully sold.

”Despite the properties being transferred and sold, the JPC reportedly did not receive payment for the transactions, resulting in substantial financial prejudice.”

She said cases were reported at Sandton and Boschkop police stations and were subsequently referred to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit for further investigation.

Mogale said the suspect was arrested on allegations of fraud, theft, forgery, uttering and contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The suspect was expected to appear at the specialised commercial crimes court sitting in Pretoria on Thursday.

The arrest comes as the JPC is in the process of applying to the Johannesburg high court to reverse the 16 properties allegedly illegally transferred to individuals and businesses.

Last month, Sowetan revealed the modus operandi used in some of the transfers in which a dead employee’s signature was forged.

Sowetan