The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

Security forces will ensure stability on June 30 — Ramaphosa

People participate in an anti-immigration march at KwaDukuza, north of Durban, on June 11 2026. (Sandile Ndlovu)

President Cyril Ramaphosa says security forces will ensure there is no instability and disruption in the lives of citizens on the “so-called 30th of June” deadline given to undocumented migrants to leave South Africa.

Speaking to journalists at his address at the June 16 commemoration in Soweto on Sunday, Ramaphosa said there were those who were trying to foster instability in the country, but stressed the government will not allow it.

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‘Everything started exploding’: City Power generator blamed for damaging residents’ appliances

Taiba Dladla, a resident in Roodepoort North, whose appliances were damaged by a power surge. (Antonio Muchave)

Residents from Georginia in Roodepoort North say they will have to spend thousands to repair appliances damaged after a 300V electrical surge swept through their homes, which they blame on City Power’s temporary generator installed three weeks ago.

The temporary solution was introduced as the utility worked to pinpoint underground cable faults affecting parts of Georginia.

Residents said what was meant to keep the lights on ended up destroying household appliances and leaving them with repair bills they cannot afford.

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Anyone doubting Bafana ‘better think again’, says Thapelo Maseko

Thapelo Maseko during the Bafana Bafana fan send-off at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. (Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana have been in this situation before, with doubts over their heads after they lost the first match of a major tournament, but attacker Thapelo Maseko says they have the experience to turn it around.

Bafana started the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in the Ivory Coast with a 2-0 loss to Mali in Korhogo, but coach Hugo Broos galvanised the team, and they went on to walk away with the bronze medal.

Maseko, one of the younger players in the squad at that time, finds himself in a similar situation at the 2026 Fifa World Cup and said it was too early to write off the South Africans.

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Sowetan