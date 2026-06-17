WATCH | Unable to find work after matric, Soweto youth turns bin cleaning into business

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For many young South Africans, unemployment remains a daily reality. But for 23-year-old Diederick Ramphothu Kheledi from Protea Glen Extension 11, the lack of job opportunities became the motivation to create his own source of income, one dustbin at a time.

Unable to secure employment after completing matric, Kheledi started a bin-cleaning business in 2024, charging residents R15 to wash their dustbins on collection days.

Diederick Ramphothu Kheledi survives by washing dustbins in Protea Glen, Soweto. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

After completing grade 12 and getting a diploma pass, Kheledi hoped to further his studies but was unable to do so. Like many young job seekers, he also found that most employment opportunities required qualifications or experience, which he did not have.

Diederick Ramphothu Kheledi, 23, from Protea Glen, Soweto says the lack of job opportunities became the motivation to create his own source of income BY Washing the neighbourhood's dustbins. This is a story of how a young man did not let unemployment determine his future. Get the… pic.twitter.com/hxzo1rmXfi — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 17, 2026

“I started this business after noticing that many neighbours complained about smelly bins. Some people were willing to clean them themselves, but others preferred not to. I saw an opportunity and decided to approach residents who needed the service,” he said.

Every Tuesday, when residents place their bins outside for refuse collection, Kheledi and his team get to work, cleaning and sanitising them.

Kheledi said the business may seem simple, but it has become an important source of income.

“In a month, I make about R60 per bin. On average, I clean around 20 bins, which brings in about R1,200 a month,” he said.

The money helps him contribute towards household expenses and cover his personal needs.

“Having this income means I can assist my mother and brother with basic things whenever I can. It also helps me take care of myself.”

What he started as a one-man operation has since created opportunities for others. Kheledi initially worked with a friend who later left after securing permanent employment. Realising the workload was growing, he began recruiting other unemployed young people from the neighbourhood.

One of them is 19-year-old Lesego Tsotetsi, who joined the business three months ago after matriculating in 2025.

“I took a gap year this year while waiting for placement at a college or university,” said Tsotetsi.

Fifty-years after South Africa gained Freedom, this is how some of the country's youth are making ends meet. Lesego Tsotetsi survives by washing dustbins in Protea Glen, Soweto. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

He hopes to study logistics or accounting in the future but says the job has helped him stay productive while earning an income.

“I wanted something to keep me busy and away from illegal activities. I’m happy doing this work because I can buy toiletries and other necessities without depending entirely on my family.”

Kheledi hopes the business will continue to grow and eventually become a fully fledged enterprise. − Sowetan